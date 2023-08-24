Kaiju No. 8 chapter 93: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 93 is set to release on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Soshiro and No. 10 finally on the same page and all of their combined strength unleashed, fans are incredibly anxious to see if Kaiju No. 12 has any response whatsoever to them.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 93 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for the Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a key time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 93, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 93 set to show a brand new Soshiro Hoshina after his enlightenment on life’s purpose

Release date and time, where to read

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 93 is set to release at 12 am JST on Friday, September 1, 2023. For the vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available on Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 93 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Thursday, August 31, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, September 1, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Friday, September 1, 2023

Chapter 92 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 92 begins with No. 10 continuing to remind Soshiro that they should do what they want and have fun while they’re still alive. Soshiro was lost in thought as No. 12 attacked, wondering why he never stopped despite all his losses and who stood in his way. He said it was to beat his brother, to fulfill his duties as Vice Commander, and because it’s all he has going for him.

However, No. 10 tells him that all three reasons are wrong, causing Soshiro to think back on his youth and realize that he swings his sword because it’s fun. This excited No. 10, who agreed with Soshiro’s assessment. As they dodged No. 12’s attacks in reality, No. 10 pointed out that Soshiro is having so much fun that he can’t even give up or let all of his responsibilities go, even with his life on the line.

No. 12 then launched a devastating attack, but Soshiro dodged it and was now standing by one of the weapons containers. He then realized that he and No. 10 could never surpass 83% because he couldn’t accept that he was just like his Weaponized Kaiju ally. As he accepted this, their power output hit 100%, with the chapter ending as they prepared to launch their final attack and either win or die trying.

What to expect (speculative)

Unsurprisingly, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 93 will undoubtedly open up with what is almost guaranteed to be the final chapter of Soshiro and No. 10’s fight against Kaiju No. 12. With how long the fight has gone on and considering that Soshiro and No. 10 themselves said that this is their final attack, the fight will certainly end one way or another.

Thankfully, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 93 will almost certainly see Soshiro and No. 10 walk away with the victory, considering the emphasis on how they’ve helped each other out. This also paves the way for protagonist Kafka Hibino to fight Kaiju No. 9 in his own titular Kaiju No. 8 form, possibly even setting up a loss for the protagonist here.

