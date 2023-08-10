Kaiju No. 8 chapter 92: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 92 is set to release on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 12 am JST. As Soshiro Hoshina continues to brush up against death in his and No. 10’s fight against Kaiju No. 12, fans are wholly unsure of what to expect. Despite Hoshina’s clear desire for victory and willingness to sacrifice himself to achieve it, fans are questioning if he truly can win this fight.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 92 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for the Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 92, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 92 could see anything from Hoshina’s victory to his crushing defeat and death

Release date and time, where to read

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 92 is set to release at 12 am JST on Friday, August 18, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 92 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Thursday, August 17, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Thursday, August 17, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Thursday, August 17, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Thursday, August 17, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, August 17, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Thursday, August 17, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, August 18, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Friday, August 18, 2023

Chapter 91 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 91 began with a flashback to Soshiro’s childhood, where he lost a sparring match against his brother. The issue then returned to the present, where Hoshina was absolutely clobbered by Kaiju No. 12. Soshiro took up his sword again, but Kaiju No. 12 instantly attacked him, seemingly cutting off Soshiro’s arm in the process.

This set in motion a near-death experience for Soshiro, who remembered his past as he imagined himself drowning and succumbing to death. Suddenly, Soshiro jolted back to life, revealing that it was actually No. 10’s tail that was cut off, not his arm. No. 10 then tried convincing Soshiro to keep fighting, but he instead said there was no point since they don’t have the skills needed to deal with their enemy.

No. 10 then told Soshiro that this is what he wanted and that he surely doesn’t want to give up when his dreams are in sight. Soshiro was inspired by this, with No. 10 reminding him that they should do what they want and have a little fun as the issue ended.

What to expect (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 92 will undoubtedly open with a continued focus on Soshiro and No. 10’s fight against No. 12. While the fight has somewhat dragged recently, the upcoming issue will likely begin the ascent to the fight’s climax, with the fight ending shortly thereafter.

That being said, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 92 likely won’t prove Soshiro and No. 10’s victory to be an easy one. The two will more likely than not be pushed to their absolute limits, potentially even losing a limb or life in the process, as foreshadowed in the previous release.

Follow along for more Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

