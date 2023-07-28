Kaiju No. 8 chapter 91: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 91 is set to release on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 12 am JST. With the final moments of the previous issue seeing Kaiju No. 12 still adapting to and fighting back against Soshiro Hoshina, readers are curious to see what developments are next for the series.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 91 currently. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a time frame prior to the chapter's release. Thankfully, fans have verified official release information for the upcoming chapter.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 91 likely to see Hoshina reach his limits; Kafka Hibino comes to his rescue

Release date and time, where to read

This week's header is the largest menace to the Defence Force, KAIJU NO.9, and the mysterious kaiju appearing around Japan!



The unprecedented situation calls for the Defence Force to unify their forces! Chapter 91 of #KaijuNo8 will be released next Friday, August 4th!This week's header is the largest menace to the Defence Force, KAIJU NO.9, and the mysterious kaiju appearing around Japan!The unprecedented situation calls for the Defence Force to unify their forces! pic.twitter.com/5z70051FJB

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 91 is set to release at 12 am JST on Friday, August 4, 2023. For most international fans, this means a Thursday morning local release window. A few international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Friday morning. However, exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 91 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Thursday, August 3, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Thursday, August 3, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Thursday, August 3, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Thursday, August 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, August 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Thursday, August 3, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, August 4, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Friday, August 4, 2023

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service, which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chapter 90 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 90 began with Konomi Okonogi reassuring herself that there’s no way Hoshina will lose given his status as the strongest melee fighter in the Defense Force. Meanwhile, Hoshina continued his assault on Kaiju No. 12, eventually piercing where the monster’s core should have been. However, it became clear that No. 12 was hiding its core elsewhere in its body.

This led Hoshina to begin slashing at No. 12 rapidly, desperately searching for the core and eventually finding it in No. 12’s neck. Just as Hoshina went to strike it, No. 12 was able to defend and broke another one of Hoshina’s blades. Hoshina then grabbed another sword and combined two of his attacks in an attempt to overwhelm No. 12.

As Okonogi mused on Hoshina’s origins, the latter approached 13 minutes of fully released force, making overheating imminent. Thankfully, Hoshina was able to create an opening. However, No. 12 then assumed a stance mimicking Hoshina’s, with the final pages of the chapter seeing Hoshina’s own techniques turned against him by No. 12.

What to expect (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 91 will almost certainly begin with a continued focus on Hoshina and No. 12’s battle. With the former on the ropes again once more, it seems imminent that No. 12 will earn a victory for Kaiju-kind in the war against humanity, especially with the monster now copying Hoshina’s attacks to use against him.

Likewise, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 91 may see one of two things happen. The first is that Hoshina is able to utilize some sort of hidden technique or powerup to overpower and defeat No. 12. However, if this doesn’t happen, the chapter will almost certainly set up an appearance from Kafka Hibino, who will likely make quick work of No. 12 via his transformed Kaiju No. 8 form.

