Kaiju No. 8 chapter 90: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 90 is set to release on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 12 am JST. With Soshiro Hoshina making some headway in his fight against Kaiju No. 12, fans are curious to see if such progress is maintained or done away with. As a result, intrigue for the upcoming issue’s events is high.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 90 as of yet. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the chapter’s release. Thankfully, fans have verified the official release information for the upcoming issue.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 90 likely to either end Hoshina and No. 12’s fight or see the latter make a major comeback

Release date and time, where to read

怪獣８号【公式】 @KaijuNo8_O



This week's header is the Commander of the Third Division MINA with the young talents, IHARU, HARUICHI, and KAGURAGI!

They prepare to engage with the threat of Kaiju! Chapter 90 of #KaijuNo8 will be released next Friday, July 21st!This week's header is the Commander of the Third Division MINA with the young talents, IHARU, HARUICHI, and KAGURAGI!They prepare to engage with the threat of Kaiju! Chapter 90 of #KaijuNo8 will be released next Friday, July 21st!This week's header is the Commander of the Third Division MINA with the young talents, IHARU, HARUICHI, and KAGURAGI!They prepare to engage with the threat of Kaiju! https://t.co/unwU3OI1Bf

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 90 is set to release at 12 am JST on Friday, July 21, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this means a Thursday morning local release window. A few international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Friday morning. Exact time of release of Kaiju No. 8 chapter 90 varies by region and timezone:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Thursday, July 20, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, July 21, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Friday, July 21, 2023

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chapter 89 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 89 began with a flashback to Soshiro Hoshina’s childhood, where it was revealed that his elder brother, Souichirou, was considered the pinnacle of the Hoshina family. Soshiro confirmed this by adding that he was always a cheap imitation of his perfect older brother. The chapter then returned to the present, where Soshiro and No. 10 agreed that No. 12 is indeed the final version of No. 10.

Soshiro mused on how both he and No. 10 are just “cheap imitations” when No. 12 moved to attack them. Thankfully, Soshiro dodged the devastating offensive, then telling No. 10 that they should kill it and not lose more than they already have. He then told Konomi Okonogi to drop “Case 7,” which caused several equipment pods to land on the battlefield from a nearby helicopter.

While this happened, Soshiro mused how 83% is seemingly the highest released force he and No. 10 can hit. Likewise, he asserted that the two needed to change tactics, revealing Soshina’s plan to switch to a single-blade style, his brother’s specialty. This started a flashback, where Soshiro asked Okonogi to forge him a new single-blade weapon ahead of the current battle, returning to the present to see the former slicing off one of No. 12’s arms.

What to expect (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 90 will undoubtedly continue to focus on Soshina and No. 10’s battle against No. 12 to some degree. The true question of the chapter is whether or not fans will see Soshina’s apparent advantage continue, or if Kaiju No. 12 will mount a comeback for the ages to secure victory.

While the former is most likely, fans shouldn’t count out the latter just yet. No. 12 has only lost one limb thus far and will likely still be a serious threat in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 90, even with the missing limb. As such, there’s simply too much unknown about No. 12’s powers for fans to write the beast off yet, let alone assume that Soshina’s victory is secured after one meaningful blow.

Follow along for more Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes