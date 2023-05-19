Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86: New release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 is set to be released on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following the release of an extra chapter last week (one that doesn’t advance the main story in any way), fans are excited to get back to business. Likewise, they are looking forward to seeing Gen Narumi finally spring into action, spurred on by the victory of his subordinate Kikoru Shinomiya.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 set to come out after unfortunate “break” but likely to make up for it with Narumi’s first fight

Release date and time, where to read

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 is set to be released at 12:00 am JST on Friday, May 26, 2023. A vast majority of international fans will be able to read the chapter on Thursday morning locally.

Fans can read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, while the lattermost is a paid, subscription-based platform.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Thursday, May 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Thursday, May 25, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Thursday, May 25, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Thursday, May 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, May 25, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Thursday, May 25, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, May 26, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Friday, May 26, 2023

Chapter 85 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 85 picked up immediately from the previous issue’s final events. While it seemed like Kikoru Shinomiya landed a killing blow on Kaiju No. 15, it was revealed that the creature still had a little bit of life left. In its final moments, Kikoru saw No. 15’s life from creation until its death at her hands and how hard it worked to earn No. 9’s love.

Essentially, No. 15 was the Kaiju version of Kikoru to the Kaiju version of Kikoru’s father, Isao, that was No. 9.

No. 15 continuously asked No. 9 if he loved her, essentially getting the same response each time which set a benchmark for her to hit. Despite achieving all of them save for killing Kikoru, No. 9 never said he loved her, even refusing to acknowledge her at the time of her death. After No. 15 finally died, Kikoru emphasized that she can never feel bad for No. 15 but promised to defeat No. 9 for her sake.

The chapter then shifted focus to Gen Narumi, who was struggling versus Kaiju No. 11. Things ended with Gen promising to show Kikoru how it was done after she called him to let her senior know that she had done her part successfully.

What to expect (speculative)

There’s no doubt that Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 will open up with and primarily focus on Narumi’s comeback against Kaiju No. 11. While it’s unclear exactly how Narumi will mount the comeback, his mysterious right eye seems to be the key. This is based on the fact that it was the focus of the previous issue’s final panels.

Likewise, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 may even show a new form or power-up for Narumi. While he is the current expected benchmark of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force’s strength, not much is known about why he is so strong beyond wielding a numbers suit. Hopefully, fans will find answers to this question in the upcoming release and beyond.

