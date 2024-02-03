Sound! Euphonium season 3 anime announces release date and new character visual

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, the official YouTube channel of Kyoto Animation (the animation studio behind this series) revealed the character visual for Sound! Euphonium season 3's main lead, Oumae Kumiko. It was also revealed that the title will release on April 7, 2024.

Sound! Euphonium is a musical anime, which has been adapted from a novel series of the same name written by Takeda Ayano and illustrated by Asada Nikki. The first season of this series ended in July 2015 and the second season in December 2016.

The title also received a movie adaptation, Our Promise: A Brand New Day after the second season. It was aired in Japan in April 2019.

Sound! Euphonium season 3 will be released on April 7, 2024

Sound! Euphonium season 3, which will comprise 13 episodes, is set to start airing on NHK Educational. A character visual for Oumae Kumiko was recently released, and the release date of the series was also revealed.

The character visual featured different cuts of Kumiko from the previous seasons. As the clip reached its end, it was revealed that the upcoming season would release on April 17, 2024. The character visual also revealed that Kurosawa Tomoyo will be voicing Kumiko, just like in the previous seasons.

The Sound! Euphonium season 3 will be titled Sound! Euphonium: Our Promise: A Brand New Day. It will shed light on Kumiko and her friends' musical journey as they enter their third year in high school.

What is Sound! Euphonium about and how will the third season unfold?

Kumiko as seen in the anime (Image via KyoAni)

Sound! Euphonium is a musical-drama anime series that follows the story of Oumae Kumiko, a high school girl, who transfers to a new school, Kitauji High School, in the hope of forgetting her past.

As she starts her new life, she is forced to join the new school's music band by the friends she made there. Although she is stuck playing the euphonium again, Kumiko now has the chance to make a difference and showcase her abilities to everyone.

Accompanied by her new well-disciplined teacher Noboru Taki, and her old classmate Reina Kousaka, whom she shared a bitter relationship with, every day is a race to become a better musician than before.

Sound! Euphonium season 3 teaser visual (Image via KyoAni)

Sound! Euphonium season 3 unfolds as Kumiko's music band graduates from the second year and enters the third year, with Kumiko serving as the President of the music club. In the past, the group failed to make it to the nationals by a very small margin and will now try again. This time, they will be accompanied by new students who join the club.

The first two episodes of Sound! Euphonium season 3 will get an early screening in Tokyo and Kyoto on March 16 and March 17, 2024, respectively.