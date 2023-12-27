Sound Euphonium season 3 reveals release date via trailer

Sound Euphonium season 3 is set to be released in April 2024. This was announced by the anime's official X account as the series' first teaser trailer was dropped on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. With that, the anime managed to give fans a gist of what is set to happen in the upcoming season.

Sound! Euphonium, written by Ayano Takeda, is a Japanese novel series. The story later received a manga adaptation by Hami on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Web website. Following that, Kyoto Animation produced two television anime and two movies, with a third anime season set to be released in 2024.

Sound Euphonium season 3 teaser trailer reveals 2024 release date

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, Kyoto Animation's YouTube channel released the first teaser trailer for Sound Euphonium season 3. According to the teaser trailer, the anime is set to be released in April 2024.

In addition, the trailer revealed a gist about the events in the upcoming series. As evident, the upcoming anime is set to adapt the Kumiko Third Year Arc. With that, fans will be able to witness Kumiko Oumae's band concert journey in her final year.

Reina Kousaka as seen in Sound Euphonium teaser trailer (Image via Kyoto Animation)

As per the Sound Euphonium season 3 teaser, Kumiko Oumae was appointed as the president of Kitauji High's concert band after the seniors retired. With her third year having begun, Kumiko wanted Kitauji High to perform at the nationals. Her goal had only become stronger after the school's underwhelming performance in the second year.

Hence, she started wondering about the team's future performances, hoping to win gold at nationals.

Mayu Kuroe as seen in Sound Euphonium teaser trailer (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Additionally, the Sound Euphonium season 3 teaser also gave fans a short preview of the new transfer student character Mayu Kuroe. She could be seen conveying to Kumiko that if she was going to play for the band, she wanted to play the euphonium.

The anime also revealed that Sound Euphonium season 3 is set to broadcast on Japan’s public broadcaster NHK-E. As for the staff and cast members, they are set to return from the anime's latest release Sound! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest Arc. The movie was released on August 4, 2023.

Kumiko Oumae as seen in Sound Euphonium teaser trailer (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Hence, fans can expect the anime to return with Tatsuya Ishihara directing the series at Kyoto Animation. Joining him are Taichi Ogawa as his Assistant Director, Jukki Hanada as the Series Composer, Kazumi Ikeda as Character Designer and chief animation director, and others.