Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 reveals October 2024 release window

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 is all set to release in October 2024. The news was confirmed through an official post on X on March 23, 2024, at 12:45 pm JST.

The announcement was also made at the Green Stage of Anime Japan 2024, featuring the voice actors of Donny and Percival from the Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime series.

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 announced

Accompanying the announcement on X, a trailer was revealed featuring some of the main characters from Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2. The official team of the anime series stated that the upcoming season will be broadcast on TBS and 27 other local television networks in Japan.

In the trailer, there was a compilation of some of the most breathtaking fight scenes involving Gawain, Lancelot, Percival, and Tristan Liones. They were taking on Gargoyles and massive serpents. Additionally, fans also saw other deuteraonists in the series. Towards the end of the trailer, viewers received the necessary release details for the second installment of the series.

Post announcing the release window of the second season (Screengrab via X)

Based on the previous season, fans can expect the series to stream on Netflix and simulcast the second season during the October release.

Fans will witness the continuation of Percival’s adventures in the second installment. Viewers are excited to see the likes of Arthur Pendragon, Percival, and Donny return to the series.

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse plot

A remote haven named God’s Finger served as an abode for Percival and his grandfather. While he is peace-loving and easygoing, things take a turn when an intruder takes away everything that is dear to him. In his quest to hunt down that person, he realized that there was a lot more to the world than what he had known.

Just when things seem to overwhelm the poor boy, he manages to find a friend - someone willing to help him on his journey. However, their relationship could be strained over the course of Percival’s journey. While Percival receives help at first, things change as his loved ones realize his destiny and his connection to the fate of the world.

