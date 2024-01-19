The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 13 - Ardbeg's truth

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 13 followed up on the tense situation left in the wake of episode 12. The village was revealed as a demon hideout, Ard was revealed to be a Holy Knight that was hunting the demons, and a standoff occurred with the heroes caught in the middle.

Though the standoff was resolved quickly, a new problem arose with Ardbeg attacking the heroes and causing them to have to chase him down. While Four Knights of the Apocalypse seems to carry a similar theme regarding all the Holy Knights of Camelot being evil, the episode takes a turn at the end showing this isn't the case for everyone.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 13 sees Percival's group fighting on demons' behalf

Ardbeg turns on the heroes

Ardbeg turns on the heroes in Four Knights of the Apocalypse Episode 13 (Image via Telecom Animation Film Co., Ltd.)

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 13 has Ardbeg turn on the heroes quickly after he discovers Percival was the prophesized death bringer as stated in episode 3. At first, he does not quarrel with the group, and any hostilities are dealt with by his massive dog familiar.

Ardbeg's only quarrel was with the demons, citing the mass destruction caused by them during the Holy War in the original Seven Deadly Sins. As the village elder tries to explain, however, the demons Ardbeg were after had no part in the war and ran to avoid the fighting.

Ardbeg had none of that, citing it as an excuse, before trapping all the demons in the village inside a sealing crystal. His job was complete and he tried to leave but Percival bumped into him to stop him. Upon discovering that Percival is the prophesized Knight of the Apocalypse he sets his dog on him. The dog is dealt with by Percival and Nasiens fusing their magic to take it down.

The village elder and Sin

Sin and the village elder in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 13 (Image via Telecom Animation Film Co., Ltd.)

Sin, meanwhile, was out like a light for roughly half of Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 13. The elder didn't hold any hostilities, otherwise he would've poisoned Sin instead of knocking him out. When Sin finally reawakens, thanks to Sylvan, he helps Percival figure out that he can fuse his magic sword and physical sword for a power boost and defeat Ard's dog.

An interesting twist on the prophecy mentioned by Ironside in episode 3 is shown in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 13 via the elder. Whereas King Arthur and his knights believe that Percival and company are destined to destroy the world, the elder states that Percival and company are destined to bring hope to it.

It fits that the elder isn't a hostile man when he converses with Sin as the group runs off to chase down Ardbeg. He called Percival an interesting kid, given that he held no prejudice against demons. Percival stated that a human killed his uncle but that doesn't mean he hates all of humanity.

Ardbeg's true colors

Ardbeg's story, powers, and truth in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 13

For a Holy Knight of Camelot, Ardbeg seems different than the others. Four Knights of the Apocalypse has thus far shown Camelot's Holy Knights to be stubborn and arrogant. They usually never stop what they're doing even if innocent lives are in danger.

Where Ardbeg contrasts against Ironside's attempt to sacrifice all of Sistana, or Talisker poisoning Echo Gorge, is at the end of Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 13. The holy knight did lose his daughter during the Holy War over a decade ago and has been genuine about the shell shock he has from it.

The moment that makes him better than his peers comes when he has the heroes trapped in a crystal cavern. His magic, an area-of-effect magic that reverses aging, is used on the heroes and regresses their physical and mental ages to infants. But even when he has them all at his mercy, he cannot bring himself to strike that blow. The episode ends with him breaking down, and the village elder approaching.

Final Thoughts

The situation presented in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episodes 13 and 12 wasn't as clear-cut as it originally appeared. It fits the bill, as most of the other cases Percival's group has come across like Cant and Echo Gorge were complicated events that needed a closer look before action could be taken.

This case in particular is entirely fitting of the series' themes so far: things aren't what they appear, and light and goodness aren't mere titles one has but things one needs to practice every day. A demon can be good, a knight can be evil, and so much more is present even in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 13.

The PTSD that Ardbeg has driven him forward has limits, as he sees similarities between Anne and his deceased daughter Connie. Even with his hostile intent toward the demons, it would appear Ardbeg has enough of a conscience to stop his actions and ponder them while he breaks down crying.