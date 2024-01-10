The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12 - A suspicious village blocks the way to Liones

After a week's break, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12 was released on Monday, January 8, 2024. It premiered with a new opening theme, [Your Key] by JOI, and an ending song, Unfinished by Zakinosuke, beginning its second cour.

The road to Liones isn't as easy as a lot of fantasy adventures make moving from place to place look. At the rate they were going, according to Sin, Percival's journey to Liones would take four days.

Naturally, the first sign of any kind of civilization is a boon for Percival and Donny. But, as seemingly per usual in this series, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12 gets right to business, showing how things aren't what they seem in the mountain village the group finds themselves in.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12 - The mysterious mountain village

Is the mysterious village a respite or prison?

Being caught off guard in situations far more complicated than they initially appear is a running theme of Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Fans will notice a repetition of this theme from the Cant and Echo Gorge arcs in the form of the mysterious village in episode 12. What appears to be a temporary resting place for Donny and Percival turns out to be something entirely different.

From the beginning of Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12, something appears off with the cozy-looking village in the mountains: there's a warping effect when Donny, Sin, and Percival enter, and the people all seem to have their faces stuck in smiling positions with black eyes. In addition, they don't speak Britannian English but a Demonic language, and the food and drink all taste off with a scene implying that they butcher humans for food.

The village chief, a tall human man with a staff, is the only one who can seemingly speak with Percival and Donny and does himself no favors when he knocks out Sin. The village is eventually revealed to be a village of demons masquerading as humans, with a massive stone idol's destruction revealing their presence.

Ard: Friend, Foe, or both?

When Nasiens and Anne attempt to follow Percival and Donny inside, they are stopped by Ard, an archer. He warns them away from the village, saying it only sprang up 10 years ago and that the villagers never leave the stone circle since this would lead to them assuming their true forms. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12 depicts this scene at the end.

In the episode, Ard holds up his end of the bargain struck between Nasiens and Anne by distracting the villages so the two can rescue Donny and Percival. He appears truthful, as Anne's sight confirms when he tells them about his daughter Connie and that he will see her again when his task is done.

There's just one problem with him, as Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12 reveals: Ard is a Holy Knight in service to King Arthur named Ardbeg, who vows to kill all of the Demons in the village. This deception is revealed at the end when he unveils himself and his dog to be illusions masking his true armored form and his dog being his massive familiar.

Deceptions uncovered- Who is the real villain?

The revelation of the village being inhabited by demons and Ard being a Holy Knight leaves one of the crucial questions of Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12 unanswered: who is the real villain in this scenario? Percival's group has been adversely affected by the Holy Knights of Camelot: Talisker poisoned Echo Gorge, Pellegarde battled Percival in the middle of the first village, and Ironside nearly sacrificed Sistana to the Coffin of Eternal Darkness, among other scenarios.

The standoff presented in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12 appears gray and muddy. Percival's knack for making friends led to his befriending of the demons, with the village chief saying they bear no ill will toward the group. However, this appears suspicious considering Sin was knocked out and Nasiens was captured. The demons' only enemy appears to be Ardbeg, who vowed to destroy the demons in the name of Britannia.

Ardbeg's backstory should also be considered here while judging the two factions. While he didn't overtly state it, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12 heavily implies Connie died some time ago, possibly at the hands of demons. Although Ardbeg doesn't seem to hold ill will towards Percival's group, it remains to be seen how the situation will play out.

Final Thoughts

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12 shows that appearances can be deceiving, a recurring theme in the series. The demon and human war in Seven Deadly Sins was devastating for all involved, and this episode seems to touch on a consequence of that conflict.

Time will tell who is technically in the right in this situation. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12 might be one of the first situations where there may not be someone truly in the right or wrong.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 12 ends with Ardbeg being revealed and more mysteries to solve than answers: who was Sin being contacted by in his dreams? Is Ard the antagonist, or are the demons, or is there no real villain in this scenario? Fans will need to tune in to future episodes to know the answers.