Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime confirms July 2024 release window and key visual

The Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime, which is one of the most anticipated titles of the Summer 2024 lineup is set to be released in July 2024. The anime will be animated as a collaboration between Studio Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures.

The former has previously worked on titles such as Girls und Panzer and Princess Principal while Bandai Namco has been involved in titles including Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun and Gintama.

While the episode count of the upcoming anime hasn't been released as of this writing it is expected to be a single-course 12-episode series considering the relatively new status of the manga.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime release window and cast

The Anime Japan 2024 Wisteria: Wand and Sword stage began with the introduction of the voice actors and the unveiling of the character design sheets.

Will Serfort will be voiced by Amasaki Kohei in the anime while Elfaria Alvis Serfort, who has blue hair will be portrayed by Akira Sekine. Colette Loire, on the other hand, who has orange hair, will be brought to life by Amano Satomi, Zion Alster with red hair will be voiced by Masaaki Mizunaka, and Aoi Inase will voice Kiki. The anime is scheduled to release in July 2024.

Amasaki is known for voicing Haruo Yaguchi in Hi Score Girl, Neito Monoma in My Hero Academia, and Otto Suwen in Re: ZERO. Sekine has earlier voiced Anaak Jahad in Tower of God and Lily Lipman in Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-.

Tatsuya Yoshihara will direct the upcoming anime at Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures studios.

Sayaka Ono will serve as the character designer and chief animation director for Wistoria: Wand and Sword while Yuki Hayashi will compose the music at Lantis. Additional staff members Raita Sunaga and Yoshirou Harada, who will be the monster designers, Ryou Akizuki, the monster and prop designer, Naomi Nakano. the color designer, and Yuki Maeda, the art director. Ayako Ootsuki will serve as the composting director, while Yuuki Hayashi will be the music composer.

The anime will adapt the Wistoria: Wand and Sword manga series by Fujino Omori. The series is a fantasy story mixed with romance and harem elements, following Will Serholt, an anomaly in a magic-dominated world where one's worth is determined by their magic. The character, who cannot wield magic but possesses incredible speed and strength, strives to climb the tower to fulfill a promise made to his childhood friend.

Final thoughts

The Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime will premiere in July 2024. However, it is important to note that the exact date and timings haven't been announced as of this writing.

The manga is ongoing and more than 30 chapters have been released. The upcoming title is one of the most anticipated new series of 2024 and fans are eager to see what it brings to the table.