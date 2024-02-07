Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime officially announced for Summer 2024

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 saw the official website of the Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime open, also announcing the anime’s production and current release window of July 2024. The official website for the anime series also shared a promotional video and key visual for the series, as well as announcing the production’s main cast and staff.

While the Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime is slated for a July 2024 premiere, there’s no word on exactly when within July 2024 the series will premiere. Furthermore, it’s likely that this date could be delayed if major issues arise later on in the anime’s production process, which is presumably still ongoing as of this article’s writing.

The Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime series will serve as the television anime adaptation of author Fujino Omori and illustrator Toshi Aoi’s original manga series of the same name. The manga series launched in December 2020 in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, where it is still regularly serialized today.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime currently slated for a July 2024 premiere date per latest information

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime series is currently scheduled for a premiere sometime in July 2024. The roughly 30-second trailer released alongside the announcement of the anime primarily focuses on introducing the central characters, featuring the voice performances of some within. The key visual features central characters Will Serfort and Elfaria Alvis Serfort.

Kohei Amasaki will play Will Serfort, and Akira Sekina will play Elfaria Alvis Serfort. Amasaki’s notable prior roles in the anime industry include Haruo Yaguchi in Hi Score Girl, Neito Monoma in My Hero Academia, and Otto Suwen in Re:ZERO. Sekine’s notable prior roles include Anaak Jahad in Tower of God and Lily Lipman in Birdie Wing -Golf Girls’ Story-.

Expand Tweet

Tatsuya Yoshihara is directing the anime at Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures studios. Sayaka Ono is designing the characters and also serving as chief animation director. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music at Lantis. Additional staff includes the following:

Monster design: Raita Sunaga, Yoshirou Harada, Ryou Akizuki

Prop design: Ryou Akizuki

Color design: Naomi Nakano

Art director: Yuki Maeda

Art: Studio Easter

Director of photography: Ayako Otsuki

Photography: animocaramel

CG director: Morihito Abe

Editor: Masato Yoshitake

Sound director: Hiroto Morishita

Sound: Jinnan Studio

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, having released the sixth compilation volume on September 12, 2023. They describe the story as follows:

“A new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?! To fulfill the promise he made to his childhood friend, Will Serfort enters Regarden Magic Academy with the goal of making it to the top of the magical world. There's just one problem—he doesn't know how to use magic! Will the seemingly ordinary sword in his hand be the key to unlock his true potential?”

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.