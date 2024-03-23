Sound! Euphonium season 3 unveils new PV at Anime Japan 2024

A second key visual for Sound! Euphonium season 3 was unveiled at the Red Stage of Anime Japan 2024 on Saturday, March 23, 2024, generating considerable excitement among fans of the series.

The release of the new key visual trailer, along with additional visuals and information during the Sound! Euphonium 3 Special Stage at the renowned anime and manga expo, has sparked anticipation for the upcoming season.

The event was presented by several cast members of the anime, who shared more information about the upcoming season, including details about the broadcast schedule and other exciting updates.

Anime Japan 2024 Red Stage showcases a new trailer and additional visuals for Sound! Euphonium season 3

The second PV of Sound! Euphonium season 3, unveiled at the Anime Japan 2024 Red Stage, provides a glimpse into the life of the main character, Kumiko Oumae, during her third year at Kitauji High School. The PV introduces several new characters, especially focusing on Mayu Kuroe, as she makes her entrance, adding new intrigue to the storyline.

The Sound! Euphonium season 3 Red Stage event was hosted by cast members Tomoyo Kurosawa, Ayaka Asai, Moe Toyota, Chika Anzai, Haruka Tomatsu, Sora Amamiya, and Haruki Ishiya.

This special stage, held at the Anime Japan 2024 expo, unveiled a new trailer video for the upcoming season, along with several visuals teasing what's to come. These visuals featured a concert performed by the Kitauji High concert band, showcasing the stellar animation by Kyoto Animation.

The breathtaking musical direction was prominently highlighted as well. Additionally, the event showcased the opening song for season 3, titled "ReCoda," performed by TRUE. Sound! Euphonium, also known as Hibike! Euphonium is a popular Japanese novel series penned by Ayano Takeda. It was subsequently adapted into a manga illustrated by Hami.

The anime adaptation of the series debuted in 2015 and was followed by a second season in 2016. Additionally, two anime films, Liz and the Blue Bird and Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Our Promise: A Brand New Day, were released in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Renowned for its heartwarming and wholesome narrative, this musical drama and slice of life has encapsulated audiences with its enchanting storyline and captivating characters. As such, the information revealed about its upcoming season during Anime Japan 2024 has fans hyped.

Sound! Euphonium season 3: Premiere and broadcast date and time, brief synopsis of the narrative, and more

A scene from the newly released PV of Sound! Euphonium season 3 (Image via Kyoto Animation)

The highly anticipated third season of Sound! Euphonium is set to premiere on April 7, 2024, as a Spring 2024 anime. Consisting of a total of 13 episodes, the new season will air on NHK Educational TV every Sunday at 5 pm JST.

The upcoming season of the anime will center around the third year of Kitauji High School for the main protagonist, Kumiko Oumae. As she assumes the role of president of the music club, Kumiko is determined to lead the Kitauji High concert band to the national competition and secure the gold medal there.

Throughout the season, viewers can expect to see the band welcoming new first-year members and, under the guidance of their teacher, Taki Noboru, working to advance to the Nationals. With Kumiko's final year of high school commencing, the season will explore whether she can fulfill her dream of achieving gold at the Nationals.

