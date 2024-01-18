Aniplex confirms Monogatari anime series return with two new projects

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, Aniplex announced with a trailer and teaser visual that Monogatari anime series will return with the adaptation of Nisio Isin's Off Season and Monster Season light novels under SHAFT Studio's production. Although it hasn't been revealed what type of format the anime will follow, it will be produced in 2024.

For a while, Aniplex had been teasing about its next projects in the form of the cryptic letters "O" and "M." It was also revealed that these two letters refer to two different anime projects. Finally, it has come to light that the "O" letter refers to the Monogatari anime series' Off-Season, while the "M" refers to Monster Season.

Monogatari anime series: Aniplex announces Off-Season and Monster Season anime adaptations

On January 18, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Monogatari anime series confirmed that Off-Season and Monster Season light novels from Nisio Isin's Monogatari light novel series would receive anime adaptations.

Aniplex also confirmed this news by sharing a trailer on its official YouTube channel. Notably, this announcement was initially teased in the form of "O" and "M" letters for the company's next anime project. As such, it has finally come to light that these two letters meant new projects for the Monogatari anime series.

A surreal scene from the trailer (Image via SHAFT)

The commemorative promotional video features the important characters from the Monogatari anime series' narrative and includes some of the surrealistic aspects that are core elements of the anime. At the end of the video, fans can see the teaser visual as well.

Notably, Akio Watanabe has drawn the visual, and it features five characters, namely, Nadeko Sengoku, Tsukihi Araragi, Mayoi Hachikuji, Suruga Kanbaru, and Yotsugi Ononoki. These characters were also featured in the earlier seasons of the anime.

New visual for Monogatari anime series (Image via Studio SHAFT)

As mentioned earlier, neither Aniplex nor the anime's official staff have revealed the format of the anime as of this writing. However, it's confirmed that production for the anime is scheduled to start this year, i.e., 2024.

Besides the trailer and key visuals, Aniplex and the anime's staff have unveiled the returning staff. According to the announcement, Akiyuki Shinbo is set to work as the chief director under SHAFT Studios, with Midori Yoshizawa as the series director.

Akio Watanabe is listed as the character designer and chief animation director, while Shinbo-san and Fuyashi Tou will supervise the scripts. The full list of cast and staff will be revealed at a later date.

Expand Tweet

Notably, the Off-Season and Monster Season will directly follow the eponymous light novel series. The Off-Season novel serves as a collection of side stories focusing on multiple characters.

It contains four arcs, namely, Orokamonogatari, Wazamonogatari, Nademonogatari, and Musubimonogatari. On the other hand, Monster Season follows a different timeline, describing the narrative of Koyomi Araragi's university life. Unlike the Off-Season, this light novel covers six arcs.

The Monogatari franchise received its first anime adaptation, titled Bakemonogatari in 2009. It was followed by Nisemonogatari and Nisemonogatari (Kuro) in 2012. The previous project, Zoku Owarimonogatari, was released in 2019. As such, the anime returns after five long years.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.