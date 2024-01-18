Solo Leveling Episode 3 preview and what to expect 

A-1 Pictures has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Solo Leveling Episode 3. The upcoming episode, titled It's Like a Game, is planned to be released on Sunday, January 21, 2024. It will be televised on TOKYO MX, and other TV networks, followed by Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jin-Woo direct his fellow Hunters through the commandments to help them get out safely. However, fear got the best of them, forcing Jin-Woo to sacrifice himself to save others. As he was on the brink of death, a window opened in front of Jin-Woo, notifying him that he was selected as a player of the system.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling episode 3 preview hints at Sung Jin-Woo surviving the double dungeon

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling episode 3 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling episode 3 preview images show Sung Jin-Woo on a hospital bed. Thus, it is very evident that he survived the entire Double Dungeon ordeal. But if fans remember clearly, the protagonist had received very gruesome wounds during the incident. Nevertheless, the preview images show him to be relatively fine with next to no injuries.

Thus, in the upcoming episode, fans can expect to learn what happened to Sung Jin-Woo after he received the final slash from the statues in the previous episode. Did the Korean Hunters Association rescue him or did the System help him get out of the dungeon?

Solo Leveling episode 3 may introduce fans to the System

Jin-Chul Woo as seen in Solo Leveling episode 3 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The previous episode ended with a window seemingly opening up in front of Sung Jin-Woo. It notified him that he had completed the Secret Quest: Courage of the Weak, helping him acquire the qualifications to become a Player. With that, he was allowed to have one more chance at life.

That said, the anime has yet to explain to fans how the System works and how it originated. Moreover, Sung Jin-Woo himself has yet to access the same. The only hint fans have about the System is from the episode's title "It's Like a Game." Thus, fans can expect the System to work like a game.

Solo Leveling episode 3 will introduce fans to Sung Jin-Ah

Sung Jin-Ah as seen in Solo Leveling episode 3 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling episode 1 saw Sung Jin-Woo explain how, despite his low-class rank, he needed to work as a Hunter to earn money. His mother was hospitalized and needed medicines. Meanwhile, his sister Sung Jin-Ah was still in high school, meaning that he needed to pay her tuition fees on time. Therefore, he needed to make enough money for all three of them.

While it was made very clear that Sung Jin-Woo cared deeply about his family, fans will only get to see him interact with one of his family members for the first time in the third episode. Considering the situation and the preview image of Sung Jin-Ah, fans can expect the protagonist's little sister to be angry at him for putting himself at such a big risk.