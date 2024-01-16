After "O", Aniplex reveals the next letter for their mystery anime project

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, anime production and entertainment company Aniplex revealed the next letter in the teaser process of their upcoming anime series via its official website. The process was set in motion on Monday, January 15, with the release of the letter "O," with Tuesday’s “M” presumably being the next letter in the title or codename for the coming series.

It’s said that Aniplex will continue to tease its new anime work or works until Thursday, January 18, 2024, at which point more details will be revealed. At the time of this article’s writing, it’s unconfirmed if a new letter will be released each day through this week's Thursday or if the letters are even connected at all. In any event, in the upcoming days, fans will know the answers.

It has also been confirmed that the two letters are representative of different projects, meaning Aniplex appears to be revealing two separate productions at once. Many fans are trying to match up the two letters to the titles of two separate manga series, which should be set to receive anime adaptations sometime shortly.

Aniplex’s enigmatic announcement of next anime production has fans asking questions

Some fans are asserting that Aniplex’s teased project must be a completely original anime since they’d otherwise run the risk of the series’ title being spoiled before it’s revealed. Regardless of what the eventual projects are, it’s clear that the entertainment company is set to reveal two large and exciting new projects under its umbrella.

While fans should have confirmed production information soon, it is suspected that the company’s in-house animation studio, A-1 Pictures, will be producing the upcoming works. Other well-known anime produced by the studio include Black Butler, Fairy Tail, Blue Exorcist, Sword Art Online, the Magi anime series, Your Lie in April, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, among others.

Consequently, fans can likely rest assured that whatever Aniplex’s coming production is, it will undoubtedly be a visual feast for the eyes. Although the two confirmed separate projects raise concerns about quality (especially if they are original works), the actual anime production is expected to be top-notch. Fans are hoping that the upcoming projects adapt the works of manga artists, likewise eliminating concerns about the story quality of the projects.

However, A-1 Pictures and its parent company do have a stellar track record when it comes to original anime works. Lycoris Recoil and 86 serve as the two best examples from recent years, while older, well-received original anime productions include Darling in the Franxx and Aldnoah.Zero.

Currently, many netizens believe that one of the projects is an adaptation of the Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint light novel series.

