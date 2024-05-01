My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 details and more leaked ahead of premiere

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 saw several key leaks concerning various details of My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 be released via unofficial, but trustworthy, sources. The most notable of these sources is undoubtedly X (formerly Twitter) user @DabisPoleDance (Ever), known for their role in the spoiler process for author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series.

Likewise, the My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 leaks which Ever and others have posted concern various aspects of the episode itself and the season overall. This includes screenshots of the opening and ending theme sequence visuals, what chapters the first episode of season 7 will cover, and even leaked screenshots of the highly anticipated fight episode 1 will have.

Star and Stripe vs TomurAFO and more My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 details leaked

For starters, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 is allegedly set to adapt chapters 329 through 331 of Horikoshi’s aforementioned original manga series. Additional leaks in the form of screenshots showing TomurAFO (the fan-made colloquialism for the personality of All For One controlling Tomura Shigaraki’s body) and Star & Stripe’s fight with each other. While the screenshots aren’t too revealing, they do seemingly show some key moments in the battle.

In addition to these details, four total screenshots from the opening and ending theme sequence have been leaked. The two images from the opening first show Izuku Midoriya seemingly running somewhere or chasing after something, and a closeup of someone’s eyeball. It’s unclear exactly whose eye this is, but many fans speculate it to be either Tenko Shimura/Tomura Shigaraki’s, or Himiko Toga’s eye.

Speaking of Toga, one of the leaked ending theme sequence screenshots seemingly shows a younger version of her crying and scared as she’s approached by what appear to be two adults. While these adults can’t be seen, their shadows can be, and suggest that they may be her parents. The final image features the hand of an unknown character holding what appears to be an All Might trading card, with this likely either being Izuku “Deku” Midoriya or Katsuki Bakugo.

No further leaks have been made available as of this article’s writing, but it’s possible that more could come out in the few days left before the episode’s official release. In either case, however, fans won’t have to wait too long to fully experience the season 7 premiere, which is set to begin streaming on Crunchyroll internationally at 5:30AM Eastern Time/2:30AM Pacific Time.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 is preceded by a four-part recap series entitled My Hero Academia: Memories, which concluded with its fourth and final part last weekend. The recap series aimed to catch viewers up on the most relevant events to the seventh season’s narrative, and also added in new scenes where deemed appropriate by studio BONES (and presumably Horikoshi himself).

Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication magazine in July 2014. The series’ first television anime season premiered in April 2016 in Japan.

