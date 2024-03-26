My Hero Academia season 7 reveals episode count and 2-cour run

My Hero Academia season 7 has been revealed to be 25 episodes and to be divided into two cours. This is, as well, the month of April that has received four recap episodes to remind the viewers of the season six events and get people excited for the coming one.

There is no verdict about how much of My Hero Academia season 7 is going to be an adaptation, but it is almost alright to conclude that it is going to cover events like the traitor in UA, a battle between Star and Stripe and Tomura Shigaraki, as well as the first moments of the War Arc. Some fans have assumed that it could end in scenes such as the battle between Endeavor and All For One.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

My Hero Academia season 7 has been confirmed to have 25 episodes and two cours

It has been confirmed that the seventh season of the My Hero Academia anime is going to have 25 episodes, which continues the trend of having said amount in the series since the second season. Furthermore, it was also revealed that the season is going to have two cours, which means that it is going to be divided into two halves of episodes, and the month of April is going to have four recap episodes titled "Memories" to remind people of what happened in season 6.

There is no information at the moment about how much of the manga's final arcs are going to be adapted, although the cliffhanger of the previous season already hinted at the battle between the American hero Star and Stripe against Tomura Shigaraki. Recent trailers have also shown glimpses of the UA traitor subplot and the upcoming battle with All For One.

The final War arc in the manga

Deku and Shigaraki are the main focus of the upcoming season (Image via Bones).

The upcoming season of the My Hero Academia anime is going to focus on the final War arc, which is bound to focus heavily on the characters of Deku and Tomura Shigaraki. They have been built up as the ultimate hero and villain in their respective paths, with the upcoming season setting the stage for the upcoming battle.

The War arc also focuses on completing some major plot points, such as Endeavor's issues with Dabi and the rest of the Todoroki family, All For One's rivalry with All Might, and even Himiko Toga's connection with Ochako Uraraka.

