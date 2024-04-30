My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 is set to be released on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 5:30 PM JST. The anime will first be broadcast on Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and its affiliates. Following that, it will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous season adapted the Paranormal Liberation War Arc and Dark Hero Arc. Its concluding segments saw Deku returning to the U.A. as All Might realized that All For One would get completely transferred to Shigaraki in three days. Given the circumstances, All Might summoned America's No. 1 Hero to help them.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 release date and time

Deku as seen in the My Hero Academia anime

According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1, titled In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick from the West! will be released on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 5:30 PM JST.

That said, fans must remember that while the anime will be simulcast worldwide, the episode release times may vary depending on where one is watching the anime from and the streaming platforms available at the location.

Considering that Crunchyroll will be delaying the anime episode internationally by one hour despite the simulcast streaming, the first episode of My Hero Academia season 7 will be released at these times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 2:30 am Saturday May 4 Eastern Daylight Time 5:30 am Saturday May 4 British Summer Time 9:30 am Saturday May 4 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Saturday May 4 Indian Standard Time 3 pm Saturday May 4 Philippine Standard Time 5:30 pm Saturday May 4 Japanese Standard Time 5:30 pm Saturday May 4 Australia Central Standard Time 7 pm Saturday May 4

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1?

Shoto Todoroki as seen in the anime

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 will first be broadcast on Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and their 29 affiliate network stations nationwide. Right after, the upcoming episode will be available to watch on several streaming websites locally. These streaming platforms include Hulu, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, Disney+, and others.

Meanwhile, for fans internationally, the anime episode will be made available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

My Hero Academia season 6 recap

All Might as seen in the My Hero Academia anime

My Hero Academia season 6 adapted the Paranormal Liberation War Arc and Dark Hero Arc from the manga series. The anime saw several heroes hanging up their capes after the huge blow they received from the villains during the Paranormal Liberation War. Among the affected heroes was Deku, who decided to work alone to avoid people close to him getting hurt.

After some struggle, U.A.'s Class 1A students managed to bring Deku back to the school. Unfortunately, around the same time, All Might learned that All For One is going to get completely transferred to Shigaraki in just three days. Hence, he summoned backup from America to take on the villain.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1?

Shigaraki Tomura as seen in My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 will mark the start of the Star and Stripe Arc. After receiving an SOS call from All Might, America's No. 1 Hero Star and Stripe will arrive in Japan in the first episode of the new season. The hero's path will likely be blocked by Tomura Shigaraki, setting up a fight between the two behemoths.

