Crunchyroll brings KonoSuba season 3, My Hero Academia season 7, and more Spring 2024 anime to India

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 04, 2024 14:50 GMT
KonoSuba, Oblivion Battery, My Hero Academia visuals (Image via Drive, MAPPA, BONES)

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence about the additional anime they will be bringing to India as part of their Spring 2024 anime season. Out of the 25 new anime, nine anime are set to receive dubs.

As observable from Crunchyroll's active efforts in India, the company has been expanding its market. It is evident from the number of screenings they have done in the country.

Additionally, the streaming platform has dropped its subscription prices and incorporated local payment systems, such as UPI, to make the platform more accessible to the Indian audience.

Crunchyroll India announces additional anime to feature in the Spring 2024 anime calendar

Kafka Hibino as seen in the Kaiju No. 8 anime (Image via Prodcution I.G)
As mentioned above, Crunchyroll is set to add 25 new anime as part of the Spring 2024 anime calendar. However, considering that 10 anime had already been announced previously, the platform is set to premiere 35 anime in the next three months.

In addition, the anime streaming platform also announced new dub languages for the previously announced anime.

Hence, Crunchyroll's Spring 2024 anime calendar is as follows:

NameStudioRelease DateDubs
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
8bitMarch 30NA
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel IncludedOkuruto NoboruMarch 30NA
Gods' Games We PlayLIDENFILMSApril 1English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German
Re:MonsterStudio DEENApril 1English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He PleasesStudio DEEN and Marvy JackApril 1NA
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical AbilityTsumugi Akita Animation LabApril 1English, French, and German
Train to the End of the WorldEMT SquaredApril 1NA
BARTENDER Glass of GodLiberApril 3Hindi
WIND BREAKERCloverWorksApril 4English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi
A Condition Called LoveEast Fish StudioApril 4English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and Hindi
An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf BrideBrain's BaseApril 4English
A Salad Bowl of EccentricsSynergySP and Studio CometApril 4NA
The Irregular at Magic High School Season 38bitApril 5NA
Astro NoteTelecom Animation FilmApril 5NA
NIJIYON ANIMATION 2SunriseApril 5NA
My Hero Academia: MemoriesBONESApril 6NA
Dragon Raja -The Blazing Dawn-HANABARA AnimationApril 6NA
Sound! Euphonium Season 3Kyoto AnimationApril 7NA
Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young AgainGekkoApril 7NA
The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3J.C.STAFFApril 7English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese
Vampire DormitoryStudio BlancApril 7English and Hindi
Tadaima, OkaeriStudio DEENApril 8NA
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat PowersJ.C. STAFFApril 8English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Tamil, and Telugu
Oblivion BatteryMAPPAApril 9NA
Unnamed MemoryENGIApril 9German
KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3DriveApril 10English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese
Date A Live VGeek ToysApril 10English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese
Viral HitOkuruto NoboruApril 10English, French, German, and Hindi
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants - Cour 2Silver LinkApril 12French
Shadowverse Flame: Arc-henZEXCSApril 12NA
Kaiju No. 8Production I.GApril 13English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Black Butler -Public School Arc-
CloverWorksApril 13 English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
My Hero Academia Season 7 BONESMay 4NA
YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master PierrotCOMING SOONNA

As evident from the above list, out of the 35 new and returning anime for the Spring 2024 anime season, 17 will receive dubs in other languages. These languages include English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, Castillian Spanish, and Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 title card (8bit)
It is quite surprising that, unlike in the past, when the priority for dub languages in Crunchyroll India was given to English and Hindi, several international language dubs will be debuting in the country before them. These languages include Latin American Spanish, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, and Castillian Spanish.

That said, fans should note that the release dates that have been mentioned are only for the simulcast (English-subtitled) versions of the anime and not their dubbed episode versions. One will have to keep an eye on Crunchyroll news to learn more about the dubbed episodes' release dates.

Black Butler -Public School Arc- anime title card (Image via CloverWorks)
Besides that, TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2 will also resume premiering its episodes on the platform, continuing its releases from the Winter 2024 anime calendar. The anime is being animated by J.C.STAFF and will release its new episodes on Mondays.

New Game Vault titles and profile features coming to the platform

As part of the streaming platform's Game Vault, two new games will be added this month. They are called ExZeus: The Complete Collection and SUSHI FOR ROBOTS. While ExZeus: The Complete Collection will be an Arcade Rail Shooter game, SUSHI FOR ROBOTS will be a Puzzle game.

Multiple profiles feature (Image via Crunchyroll)
Additionally, the streaming platform will also be adding the multiple profiles feature before the end of April 2024. This feature should allow five user profiles within a single household, helping each user receive personalized recommendations.

