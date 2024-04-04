Crunchyroll brings KonoSuba season 3, My Hero Academia season 7, and more Spring 2024 anime to India

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence about the additional anime they will be bringing to India as part of their Spring 2024 anime season. Out of the 25 new anime, nine anime are set to receive dubs.

As observable from Crunchyroll's active efforts in India, the company has been expanding its market. It is evident from the number of screenings they have done in the country.

Additionally, the streaming platform has dropped its subscription prices and incorporated local payment systems, such as UPI, to make the platform more accessible to the Indian audience.

Crunchyroll India announces additional anime to feature in the Spring 2024 anime calendar

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll is set to add 25 new anime as part of the Spring 2024 anime calendar. However, considering that 10 anime had already been announced previously, the platform is set to premiere 35 anime in the next three months.

In addition, the anime streaming platform also announced new dub languages for the previously announced anime.

Hence, Crunchyroll's Spring 2024 anime calendar is as follows:

Name Studio Release Date Dubs That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

8bit March 30 NA Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included Okuruto Noboru March 30 NA Gods' Games We Play LIDENFILMS April 1 English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German Re:Monster Studio DEEN April 1 English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack April 1 NA I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab April 1 English, French, and German Train to the End of the World EMT Squared April 1 NA BARTENDER Glass of God Liber April 3 Hindi WIND BREAKER CloverWorks April 4 English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi A Condition Called Love East Fish Studio April 4 English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and Hindi An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride Brain's Base April 4 English A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics SynergySP and Studio Comet April 4 NA The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 8bit April 5 NA Astro Note Telecom Animation Film April 5 NA NIJIYON ANIMATION 2 Sunrise April 5 NA My Hero Academia: Memories BONES April 6 NA Dragon Raja -The Blazing Dawn- HANABARA Animation April 6 NA Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Kyoto Animation April 7 NA Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Gekko April 7 NA The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 J.C.STAFF April 7 English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese Vampire Dormitory Studio Blanc April 7 English and Hindi Tadaima, Okaeri Studio DEEN April 8 NA Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers J.C. STAFF April 8 English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Tamil, and Telugu Oblivion Battery MAPPA April 9 NA Unnamed Memory ENGI April 9 German KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 Drive April 10 English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese Date A Live V Geek Toys April 10 English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese Viral Hit Okuruto Noboru April 10 English, French, German, and Hindi The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants - Cour 2 Silver Link April 12 French Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen ZEXCS April 12 NA Kaiju No. 8 Production I.G April 13 English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Black Butler -Public School Arc-

CloverWorks April 13 English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu My Hero Academia Season 7 BONES May 4 NA YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master Pierrot COMING SOON NA

As evident from the above list, out of the 35 new and returning anime for the Spring 2024 anime season, 17 will receive dubs in other languages. These languages include English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, Castillian Spanish, and Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

It is quite surprising that, unlike in the past, when the priority for dub languages in Crunchyroll India was given to English and Hindi, several international language dubs will be debuting in the country before them. These languages include Latin American Spanish, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, and Castillian Spanish.

That said, fans should note that the release dates that have been mentioned are only for the simulcast (English-subtitled) versions of the anime and not their dubbed episode versions. One will have to keep an eye on Crunchyroll news to learn more about the dubbed episodes' release dates.

Besides that, TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2 will also resume premiering its episodes on the platform, continuing its releases from the Winter 2024 anime calendar. The anime is being animated by J.C.STAFF and will release its new episodes on Mondays.

New Game Vault titles and profile features coming to the platform

As part of the streaming platform's Game Vault, two new games will be added this month. They are called ExZeus: The Complete Collection and SUSHI FOR ROBOTS. While ExZeus: The Complete Collection will be an Arcade Rail Shooter game, SUSHI FOR ROBOTS will be a Puzzle game.

Additionally, the streaming platform will also be adding the multiple profiles feature before the end of April 2024. This feature should allow five user profiles within a single household, helping each user receive personalized recommendations.

