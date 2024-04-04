Crunchyroll brings KonoSuba season 3, My Hero Academia season 7, and more Spring 2024 anime to India

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence about the additional anime they will be bringing to India as part of their Spring 2024 anime season. Out of the 25 new anime, nine anime are set to receive dubs.
As observable from Crunchyroll's active efforts in India, the company has been expanding its market. It is evident from the number of screenings they have done in the country.
Additionally, the streaming platform has dropped its subscription prices and incorporated local payment systems, such as UPI, to make the platform more accessible to the Indian audience.
Crunchyroll India announces additional anime to feature in the Spring 2024 anime calendar
As mentioned above, Crunchyroll is set to add 25 new anime as part of the Spring 2024 anime calendar. However, considering that 10 anime had already been announced previously, the platform is set to premiere 35 anime in the next three months.
In addition, the anime streaming platform also announced new dub languages for the previously announced anime.
Hence, Crunchyroll's Spring 2024 anime calendar is as follows:
As evident from the above list, out of the 35 new and returning anime for the Spring 2024 anime season, 17 will receive dubs in other languages. These languages include English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, Castillian Spanish, and Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
It is quite surprising that, unlike in the past, when the priority for dub languages in Crunchyroll India was given to English and Hindi, several international language dubs will be debuting in the country before them. These languages include Latin American Spanish, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, and Castillian Spanish.
That said, fans should note that the release dates that have been mentioned are only for the simulcast (English-subtitled) versions of the anime and not their dubbed episode versions. One will have to keep an eye on Crunchyroll news to learn more about the dubbed episodes' release dates.
Besides that, TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2 will also resume premiering its episodes on the platform, continuing its releases from the Winter 2024 anime calendar. The anime is being animated by J.C.STAFF and will release its new episodes on Mondays.
New Game Vault titles and profile features coming to the platform
As part of the streaming platform's Game Vault, two new games will be added this month. They are called ExZeus: The Complete Collection and SUSHI FOR ROBOTS. While ExZeus: The Complete Collection will be an Arcade Rail Shooter game, SUSHI FOR ROBOTS will be a Puzzle game.
Additionally, the streaming platform will also be adding the multiple profiles feature before the end of April 2024. This feature should allow five user profiles within a single household, helping each user receive personalized recommendations.
