The eagerly anticipated Why Nobody Remembers My World anime is all set to premiere in July 2024 (Summer 2024), as confirmed by the anime's official staff on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, with a teaser promotional video. The short clip also revealed more cast members for the anime.

Why Nobody Remembers My World anime is an adaptation of author Kei Sazane and illustrator Neco's original Japanese light novel series. Media Factory published the light novels from 2017 to 2020 under the MF Bunko imprint. Besides the anime, the light novel has also inspired a manga with Arikan's illustrations.

Why Nobody Remembers My World anime debuts in July 2024

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Happinet streamed a new promotional video for the Why Nobody Remembers My World anime. According to the short clip, the anime will premiere in July 2024, i.e., Summer 2024, on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and other networks in Japan.

The latest trailer highlights new scenes from the anime and previews the character voices of Rinne (voiced by Kana Ichinose) and Kai Sakura (voiced by Shoya Chiba). Jeanne E. Anise, a prominent character, also features in the short clip. At the same time, the PV reveals two new cast members for the anime.

Seiichiro Yamashita joins the voice cast as Kai Sakura's co-worker, Ashuran, while Sayumi Suzuhiro voices Saki, another of Kai's accomplices in Why Nobody Remembers My World anime.

Jeanne, as seen in the trailer (Image via Project no.9)

Seiichiro-san has garnered critical acclamation for voicing Cid Kageno in Eminence in Shadow, while Sayumi-san has also voiced important characters such as Nijika Ijichi from Bocchi the Rock! and Kei Shirogane from the Kaguya-Sama series.

These two voice actors join Shoya Chiba (Kai Sakura), Kana Ichinose (Rinne), and Haruka Shiraishi (Jeanne) in the series. More cast members will likely be revealed later.

Tatsuma Minamikawa is directing this fantasy anime, with Satoru Sugisawa supervising the scripts. The staff also includes Hiromi Kato, who is adapting Neco's original character designs. Jin Aketagawa is the sound director.

Kai, as seen in the anime (Image via Project No.9)

Based on Kei Sazane's light novels, Why Nobody Remembers My World anime follows Kai Sakura Vento, who witnesses the world getting "overwritten." In this "rewritten" world, Kai observes humanity's plight due to the absence of the hero, Sid.

Ravaged by dangerous monsters and dragons, the new world is nothing like the previous one, where Kai and others thrived. However, he refuses to be bogged down by the adverse situation.

He resolves to break free from this world. In this quest, Kai also gains new strength and allies. The anime will thus showcase Kai's struggle and his adventure in an adverse world.

