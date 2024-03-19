Kagurabachi Chapter 26: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Kagurabachi Chapter 26 will be published in the 17th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to Shueisha's Mangaplus platform. However, manga readers outside Japan can digitally read the chapter on March 24, due to the differences in time zones.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi marked an interesting development in the story with Chihiro Rokuhira trading his Enchanted Blade, Enten, to save Hakuri's life from Kyora Sazanami.

However, Chihiro later revealed that it all went according to his plan. Given how the chapter ended, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in Kagurabachi Chapter 26.

Kagurabachi Chapter 26 release date and time for all regions

According to the Shueisha-affiliated Mangaplus platform, Kagurabachi Chapter 26 is slated to release on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 12 am JST.

However, due to the varying time zones, fans outside Japan can access the chapter earlier on March 24.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi Chapter 26, along with their corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, March 24 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, March 24 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 24 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 24 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 24 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 24 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, March 25 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 25 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi Chapter 26

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi Chapter 26 will be digitally available for global fans' perusal on the Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MangaPlus app, MangaPlus site, Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official website.

However, fans can only read the latest and the first three chapters for free, while they have to subscribe to these platforms to read the remaining chapters.

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 25, Deal, kicks off with Soya Sazanami demonstrating the famous Sazanami family combat technique to fight Shiba. He creates shockwaves and manipulates them to react to Shiba's teleportation technique.

Shiba realizes that Soya is perhaps the strongest Tou member. At the same time, he worries about Chihiro, who has to face three elite guards and Kyora Sazanami back at the mansion. Shiba feels it's better to return there taking Soya and turn the fight into five vs. two.

The Tou, as seen in the chapter 25 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, at the Sazanami mansion, Chihiro Rokuhira cloaks himself with Nishiki to combat the Tou. One of the Sazanami elite guards asks Kyora for a blade. Chihiro gets surprised as two blades appear out of thin air in the Tou member's hands. He wonders whether it's an ability connected to the vault.

At that moment, Shiba returns to the mansion with Soya Sazanami using his teleportation magic. After hearing Soya mention Hakuri's name, Kyora Sazanami clearly understands the entire situation.

Kyora Sazanami summons Hakuri (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He realizes that Hakuri has been acting as a mole. The chapter then shows Kyora Sazanami summoning Hakuri out of nowhere, just like he materialized the swords. It is revealed that he can freely take out any item registered in the vault, including his children.

Kyora points his sword at his son's neck and asks Chihiro and Shiba whether he has been their source of information. The protagonist gets disgusted at the Sazanami chief's audacity to hold his own son hostage.

Chihiro and his Enten, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Shiba feels that Kyora Sazanami will ask for the Enten in exchange. As such, he tries to bluff. However, Chihiro senses that the Sazanami's chief will kill Hakuri if they don't do something. Thus, he agrees to a negotiation.

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 then shows Chihiro trading his Enten blade in exchange for Hakuri's life. After securing the blade at the vault, Kyora Sazanami celebrates and thinks that the upcoming auction will be the greatest in Sazanami's history.

However, the chapter ends with the revelation that Chihiro intentionally traded his Enchanted Blade to Kyora Sazanami. He assures Hakuri and Shiba that everything has gone according to his plan.

What to expect in Kagurabachi Chapter 26 (speculative)

Enten, as seen in Kagurabachi Chapter 25 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Considering how the latest issue ended, Kagurabachi Chapter 26 will likely reveal the reason why Chihiro Rokuhira traded his Enten to Kyora Sazanami. There's a possibility that he may want to track the auction's proceedings with his blade as a tracker.

A panel in the latest issue, featuring the Enten, with water floating out of it perhaps indicates that Chihiro has learned how to remotely use an Enchanted Blade. Besides that, Kagurabachi Chapter 26 may also show Hiyuki's reaction to the newly added merchandise.

