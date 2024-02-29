Kagurabachi chapter 23 spoilers: Kyora Sazanami's ability is revealed as Chihiro and Shiba face new threats

Kagurabachi chapter 23 spoilers have arrived online, even though the chapter is planned to be released on Mar. 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. According to the spoilers, the chapter revealed the secret behind Kyora Sazanami's powers and how it is connected to the "storehouse." Additionally, the chapter introduced many new foes for Chihiro and Shiba.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Hakuri revealing the location where the Sazanami family kept the Rakuzaichi auction items. However, he couldn't tell the exact location, which is known only to the clan head, Kyora Sazanami, who is also Hakuri's father.

On the other hand, the Kamunabi revealed their plans regarding the auction to Hiyuki and Tafuku. Finally, the chapter saw Chihiro and Shiba infiltrating Kyora's house to inquire about the Shinuchi blade's location.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 23

Kagurabachi chapter 23 spoilers show Kyora Sazanami revealing the storehouse's secret

Expand Tweet

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 23 picks up from where it left in the previous chapter and begins with Kyora Sazanami activating his sorcery powers. However, he reveals that his mask-like appearance isn't his "battle stance."

When Chihiro asks him about the location of the Shinuchi, he doesn't answer but rather finds interest in the seventh Enchanted Blade. Kagurabachi chapter 23 then reveals that Kyora Sazanami knows about Chihiro being Kunishige's son.

Shiba surmises that the Kamunabi must have leaked that information. He is also surprised by Kyora Sazanami's "creepy" calm composure, which signals a bad omen to him.

Hakuri, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 23 shows a mini flashback, where Hakuri warns Chihiro and Shiba about the "Wave" when they infiltrate the Sazanami clan's house. According to Hakuri, they are the elite guards of the clan whose primary mission is to protect the clan head, i.e., Kyora Sazanami.

He further reveals that every child of the Sazanami family admires them for their strength. Back to the present, Shiba realizes that Kyora hasn't called the Wave yet. Kagurabachi chapter 23 also discloses the Waves are the "family" of Hakuri, but he fears that he will get killed if he ever faces them.

The chapter returns to the present, where Kyora Sazanami advises Chihiro and Shiba to officially bid on the auction if they want Shinuchi. At that moment in Kagurabachi chapter 23 something unusual happens, which shocks the protagonist.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He notices the Shinuchi blade in front of his grasp. However, the Sazanami's chief tells him that he cannot touch it as it's merely a preview of the original "storehouse" displayed as an "image" by his sorcery powers. He also warns Chihiro to pursue the blade because it has greater value in being at the market.

Kyora's words anger Chihiro as he points his Sacred Blade at his neck and inquires about the real location of the "storehouse." Shocking both Chihiro and Shiba, Kyora Sazanami reveals that the storehouse exists within him.

Kagurabachi chapter 23 reveals that the storehouse is a pocket dimension created by the Sazanami chief's sorcery. This power has been passed down through the clan heads, without a break in the flow.

Chihiro and Kyora, as seen in chapter 22 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Moreover, only those who have the blood of the eldest son of the clan can control it. As such, it's a "sacred" storage space. In other words, outsiders can't enter the storage, as the authority lies only to Kyora. If he were to die, the storehouse would perish, along with all the merchandise inside.

At that moment in Kagurabachi chapter 23, Kyora Sazanami previews more images of the storehouse, where human beings are imprisoned. A panel flashbacks to Hakuri's words on the inhuman nature of the Rakuzaichi auction.

Shiba realizes that since Kyora Sazanami cannot win against a Sacred Blade, he revealed his "ultimate trump card." Kagurabachi chapter 23 also discloses that Shiba cannot get words out of Kyora's mouth using bold measures, as the Sazanami head can kill the storehouse's merchandise anytime he wants.

Shiba, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At one moment, he considers that the sorcerer is bluffing, but the gravity of the situation points out otherwise. Shiba then quickly recalls in Kagurabachi chapter 23 that only those with Sazanami blood can enter the storehouse.

He thinks that if Kyora hasn't lied about the "storehouse," he can try and see if Hakuri can interfere with it. However, Shiba also remembers that Hakuri was banished from his family due to his lack of talent in sorcery, which is why, it's an unlikely wish.

Nevertheless, Shiba tells Chihiro to withdraw for the time being. However, at that moment, three elite guards (presumably Kyora's children) arrive at the sorcerer's command. The Sazanami's head asks them where the fourth guard named Souya went.

Expand Tweet

One of the "Waves" reveals that Souya has gone to search for Hakuri. As the sorcerers take their battle stance, Shiba remembers that Hakuri doesn't have any protection at the hideout. Kagurabachi chapter 23 then reveals that Hinao has sent the boy for an errand.

The chapter finally ends with Hakuri accidentally meeting his brother, Souya, at a store, who is delighted to see his younger brother.

Also Read:

Chihiro's parallel with Batman

Is Hiyuki a man or a woman?

Kagurabachi x Boruto rivalry grows worse with a new fan-edit

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 spoilers

One Piece chapter 1109 spoilers