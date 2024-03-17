Kagurabachi Chapter 25: Chihiro trades Enten to save Hakuri from Kyora Sazanami

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 was published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #16 on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12 am JST. The chapter witnessed a major development in the story, with Chihiro Rokuhira sacrificing his most precious possession to save a person who saved his life.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro and Shiba face the Sazanami elite guards, the Tou. However, after receiving a distress call from Hinao, Shiba had to teleport to her location to save her and Hakuri from Soya Sazanami. Meanwhile, Chihiro buckled up to fight the three Tou members all by himself.

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 highlights: Shiba battles Soya Sazanami while Chihiro confronts the Tou members

Expand Tweet

Kagurabachi Chapter 25, titled Deal, kicks off with Hinao checking on an injured Hakuri. Meanwhile, in the sky, Shiba takes on Soya Sazanami, the elder brother of Hakuri and a Tou member.

Soya demonstrates the renowned Sazanami combat method to counter Shiba's teleportation technique. He chants Isou to manifest shockwaves, which he controls to react to Shiba's sorcery powers.

The sorcerer realizes that Shiba is perhaps the strongest Sazanami elite guard. At the same time, he worries about Chihiro Rokuhira, who has to face three Tou members and Kyora Sazanami alone back at the Sazanami mansion.

Shiba vs Soya, as seen in Kagurabachi Chapter 25 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Shiba surmises that it's a difficult feat, even though Chihiro possesses an Enchanted Blade. It would have been more reassuring for him if he could teleport there, taking Soya with him, and make it a five vs. two battle.

After that, Kagurabachi Chapter 25 switches the perspective to Chihiro, who cloaks himself with Nishiki to fight his opponents. One of the Tou asks their father, Kyora Sazanami, for blades.

Chihiro is surprised as two swords materialize in the Tou member's hands. He wonders whether it's an ability connected to the Rakuzaichi vault. Kyora Sazanami, on the other hand, realizes that one of the intruders (Shiba) has fled. He commends the sorcerer's teleportation magic and gives his children more swords.

Shiba returns to the Sazanami mansion, Kyora Sazanami summons Hakuri

Kyora Sazanami gives his children blades (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 then shows Shiba returning to Chihiro's aid, taking Soya with him. Hakuri's elder brother is confused about the sudden location change. Nonetheless, he delightfully informs his father, Kyora, that he has found Hakuri.

This information from Soya clears every doubt Kyora Sazanami had. He realizes that his son, Hakuri, has acted as a mole and betrayed his family again. As such, Kagurabachi Chapter 25 shows him demonstrating his sorcery magic to summon Hakuri out of nowhere.

Kyora summons Hakuri in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

It is revealed that Kyora Sazanami can freely take out any item registered to the spatial vault, including his children. According to Kagurabachi Chapter 25, every Sazanami member is registered to the spatial vault in their infancy as a part of a ritual.

This allows the clan's head (presently Kyora Sazanami) to protect his children from external enemies in times of need. Interestingly, Hakuri was oblivious to this crucial fact. The Sazanami chief mockingly asks Chihiro and Shiba whether his son, Hakuri, has been their source of information.

Chihiro and Enten, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Chihiro gets disgusted at Kyora for taking his own son as a hostage. On the other hand, Shiba, being a practical-minded person, realizes that Kyora Sazanami may ask for the seventh Enchanted Blade in exchange for Hakuri.

However, he feels it's a huge risk to give away an item like an Enchanted Blade to the enemies. As such, he tries to bluff, by telling Kyora that he can do anything he wants with his son. Chihiro, however, disagrees with Shiba.

Enten, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He recalls how Hakuri saved his life by taking a blow from Hiyuki. As such, he settles for a negotiation. Following that, Kagurabachi Chapter 25 reveals that Chihiro has traded his Enten blade to Kyora Sazanami in exchange for Hakuri's life.

The chapter cuts to the Rakuzaichi vault, where the Sazanami chief rejoices after getting the seventh Enchanted Blade. He feels the upcoming auction will be the greatest in Sazanami's history.

Expand Tweet

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 then switches the location to Chihiro's base, where he returns with Shiba and Hakuri. The banished sorcerer breaks down and apologizes to the protagonist for having to sacrifice his blade. Similarly, Shiba feels guilty about taking Soya with him to the mansion.

However, Chihiro tells them it's no one's fault. Rather, he is glad that things have progressed according to his plan. Kagurabachi Chapter 25 ends with the revelation that Chihiro intentionally handed over the Enten blade to Kyora Sazanami.

Also read:

Kagurabachi Chapter 24 highlights

Kagurabachi manga gets English print in Fall 2024

Kagurabachi volume 1 gets sold out in major digital stores

Kyora Sazanami's sorcery ability, explored

Chihiro's parallel with Batman