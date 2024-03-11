Kagurabachi Chapter 24 puts the fraud allegations against Shiba to dust

Kagurabachi chapter 24 has finally been released, and fans were quite excited to read it. The previous chapter had introduced the head of the Sazanami family, and Chihiro had set his sights on the new target. The possession of the Shinuchi blade was the priority, and it felt like he was one step closer to achieving his goal.

While Chihiro is usually the topic of discussion, readers found an important part of the series that turned out to be the highlight of the chapter. Shiba has always been known for fleeing the battleground when things got tough.

Fans even called him a fraud for not partaking in the fights. However, Kagurabachi chapter 24 has put those allegations to rest as they finally witnessed Shiba in action. The upcoming chapter will most likely focus on his fight against one of the members of Tou.

Kagurabachi chapter 24 finally shows Shiba in action

Shiba taking on Soya Sazanami (Image via Shueisha/Takeru Hokazono)

It took the readers quite some time to get here, but the series has finally reached a point where Shiba is seen fighting against one of the antagonists. Kagurabachi chapter 24 focused on Chihiro and Shiba infiltrating the Sazanami estate and threatening the head of the clan. Just when they were close to obtaining the Shinuchi Blade, Kyora Sazanami revealed that his death would destroy the storage unit where the sword was kept.

Kagurabachi chapter 24 then showed a few pages of negotiations taking place between both parties until the Tou intervened. Tou is the name given to a group of elite fighters who protect the assets of the Sazanami family. Meanwhile, Hakuri was with Hinao, and he happened to encounter his elder brother and member of Tou, Soya Sazanami. This was a bit of an odd interaction since he displayed affection through violence.

Just when Hakuri was about to receive a blow from Soya, Shiba appeared out of nowhere. He was able to arrive just in time, all thanks to his sorcery abilities. He and Hinao had devised a contingency plan that would allow the latter to give the former a distress call. She called Shiba without revealing it to Soya. Shiba managed to arrive just in time and land a clean punch on Soya’s head.

Kagurabachi chapter 24 ended with this panel. Readers and fans alike can no longer call Shiba a fraud since he finally took part in this fight. Furthermore, the upcoming chapter of the series will undoubtedly focus on Shiba’s fight against Soya. The Tou members had split since Soya wanted to retrieve Hakuri. The other three members pursued Chihiro Rokuhira, who was still present on the Sazanami estate premises.

The upcoming fight will give fans more information on Shiba’s fighting style. There was one hint that we received from Kagurabachi chapter 24 about his ability to teleport. In the blink of an eye, Shiba was seen taking Soya with him to a great height and punching him from above. Based on what was shown, fans can expect hand-to-hand combat with teleportation.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

