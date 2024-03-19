Netflix's Rising Impact anime confirms release dates for Season 1 and 2 with a key visual

On March 19, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Netflix revealed the release dates for the Rising Impact anime. According to the announcement, the title's first season will premiere on June 22, 2024, while the second season on August 6, 2024. A key visual featuring Gawain and others is unveiled.

Netflix's Rising Impact anime is based on Nakaba Suzuki's Japanese manga series of the same name. The Seven Deadly Sins author launched this golf-themed manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998, where it ran till 2002. Later, the manga's chapters were collected in 17 volumes.

Netflix's Rising Impact anime premieres on June 22, 2024 with Season 1

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 1:30 pm IST, Netflix anime announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the first season of Rising Impact anime will be released on June 22, 2024. After that, the series will return for a second season on August 6, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

Along with this announcement, Netflix shared a key visual for the Rising Impact anime. The illustration features Gawain Nanaumi, Lancelot Norman, Kiria Nishimo, Yumika Koizumi, and other important characters of this golf-themed anime.

Set against a vibrant background with a clear blue sky, the key visual highlights the characters and Gawain's journey to become the world's best golfer. The illustration also features the anime's logo at the bottom left. Additionally, it reveals the release dates for both seasons.

Rising Impact anime new key visual (Image via Lay-Duce studios/Netflix)

Netflix had earlier (on December 8, 2023) shared a teaser trailer to announce the anime's production. Fans can now rest assured as an exact release date has finally been disclosed.

The anime features Misaki Kuno as Gawain Nanaumi, the prodigious golfer, who wants to become the best golfer in the world. At the same time, Yumiri Hanamori voices Lancelot Norman, while Yo Taichi stars as Kiria Nishimo. Atsumi Tanezaki has also joined the cast as Kurumi Nishino.

Other cast members of this golf anime include:

Yuto Uemura as Liebel Ringvald

Kaede Hondo as Yumiko Koizumi

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Riser Hopkins

Yumi Uchiyama as Platalissa Bonaire

Eiji Takamoto as Wanglian Li

Katsuyuki Konishi as Kai Todoin

The anime also features star-studded staff members, with Hitoshi Nanba handling his duties as the series director at Lay-Duce Studios, with Michihiro Tsuchiya in charge of the scripts.

Kiyotaka Tsuchiya is designing the characters for this anime, while Masaru Yokoyama is composing the series' music. Unfortunately, the official staff or Netflix has yet to reveal the theme songs and their artists.

Based on the Seven Deadly Sins author, Nakaba Suzuki's golf manga, The Rising Impact anime follows the story of Gawain Nanaumi, a third-year elementary school student, who has an immense passion for baseball.

Gawain, as seen in the anime (Image via Lay-Duce/Netflix)

However, his life changes when he meets Kiria Nishino, a professional golfer. Nanaumi discovers a sport that allows him to hit the ball further than he can in baseball.

Kiria Nishino observes the young boy's talent in golf and decides to help him enroll at the Camelot Academy, a heavenly abode for skilled and aspiring golfers. In this academy, Gawain Nanaumi meets several like-minded people and decides to become the world's best professional golfer.

