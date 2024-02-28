10 Netflix anime to watch in 2024

Ever since it began featuring, Netflix anime has featured some of the best series. Despite being at the beginning of 2024, there have already been some impressive releases.

The new Seven Deadly Sins series, the 20th season of Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus One Piece, another MAPPA masterpiece Maboroshi, Studio Trigger's Cyberpunk: Edgerunner and now Delicious in Dungeon are just few examples.

Netflix anime is set to be updated soon with new releases and they are bound to be even better this time around. The streaming service giant has so far done well in managing new releases and older existing shows to give audiences something to busy themselves with always. Anyway, this is a list of Netflix anime to catch in 2024.

Netflix anime to tune into in 2024

1) Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon (Image via Studio Trigger)

A much-anticipated series that had fans eagerly waiting for release was Delicious in Dungeon. Online platforms aside, it joins the lineup of Netflix anime for enthusiasts to enjoy. So far, the first season is ongoing and has released 8 episodes.

Having lost his sister to a dragon, Laios ventures back into a Dungeon with a new team to rescue her. Their supplies are low and prompts them to tread carefully. The series details their journey through the dungeon, the environments, awaiting traps, the many monsters they stumble upon, and the various meals they create from said monsters.

The effect of said meals and the characters' reactions is a running gag throughout the story, providing viewers with a good touch of comedy.

2) Demon Slayer

Building on last season's hype, Demon Slayer's Hashira Training Arc is set to take its place among the Netflix anime 2024 lineup. At the time of writing this article, the movie has already arrived in cinemas. It is a special theatrical event closing the gap between the previous season and the upcoming one.

In essence, it features the final episode of Season 3 and the first episode of Season 4, compiled in a movie-like format. It should arrive on Netflix sometime after. But more importantly. Spring 2024 will welcome Demon Slayer Season 4, following Tanjiro Kamado's training under the Hashira and a closer look at Nezuko Kamado's newfound abilities.

3) Maboroshi

Maboroshi (Image via MAPPA)

Produced by MAPPA and directed and written by Mari Okada, this is one Netflix anime film viewers will not want to miss. Stellar animation and great storytelling aside, the message being passed on can be chilling. It is more of a mature fantasy feature with strong themes that later blossom into something beautiful.

It follows the tale of 14-year-old high school student Masamune Kikuiri who lives in Mifuse, a steel mill company town. One day an explosion at the mill causes time to mysteriously freeze. Masamune and his friends must thus grapple with reality literally collapsing.

4) T. P Bon

Set for a May 2024 release, T.P Bon is another Netflix anime worth taking a look at. Adapted from a manga created by Fujiko Fujio, it makes a comeback and the first anime adaptation after nearly three decades.

Animated by Studio Bones, the story is fairly simple - An ordinary high school student named Bon finds himself part of a time-traveling team of agents. Their mission is to save people's lives during historical events that occur across various eras and locations around the world.

5) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Image via BUGS FILMS)

Taking its place among the vast list of Netflix anime is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's manga adaptation is a colorful satire where discovering yourself amidst a zombie apocalypse beats a dead-end job. Wrung out and overworked, 23-year-old Akira Tendou realizes that work in the corporate world isn't everything it was made out to be.

However, when a zombie apocalypse suddenly upsets the world, he is most delighted to be freed of his job. With tons of free time, he decided to run through his bucket list, giving rise to a hilarious and fantastical adventure filled with life lessons and appalling cautionary tales.

6) Kengan Ashura (Season 2 - Part 2)

Kengan Ashura (Image via Larx Entertainment)

Slated for a 2024 release, Kengan Ashura Season 2 will join its predecessor in the Netflix anime section. Season 2 part 2 has been much-awaited, given the events of the previous segment.

The world of Kengan Ashura, created by Yabako Sandrovich, thrives on gladiatorial combat. Businesses settle disputes and make decisions in a slightly different way - hiring gladiators who battle it out in grand arenas. Ouma Tokita, nicknamed "The Ashura," is one such fighter trying to establish himself as the strongest.

The series follows his continuing journey to the top and the intense and ruthless battles he wages in a bid to get there.

7) Moonrise

Moonrise is expected to arrive in Summer 2024 when Netflix releases its major anime. Directed by Masashi Koisuka, it is a tad bit different from typical anime. Humanity has formed a "relaxed world government" and everything has been put under the control of the international AI network Sapientia. People live according to their rational judgment.

However, Sapientia's "moon reclamation project" created a rift between the Earth and the Moon. The former perpetuates peace by offloading pollutants and criminals on the moon. Meanwhile, the Moon has been made to suffer, becoming a hub of poverty and pollution. This forms the base and feeds the fire for the War of Independence.

8) Kotaro Lives Alone

Kotaro Lives Alone (Image via Liden Films)

Kotaro Lives Alone is one Netflix anime you won't want to miss. It is one of those series that invokes a flurry of emotion - from a feeling of wholesomeness to heartbreak to something akin to family love.

The story revolves around 4-year-old Kotaro Sato, who moves into an apartment complex. His next-door neighbor is a manga artist. As a gesture to his new neighbor, Kotaro gifts the mangaka a box of tissues. Thus begins the bonding between Kotaro and the mangaka and the other residents.

9) Rising Impact (Part 1 & 2)

Slated for a June 2024 release, Rising Impact is a Netflix anime of everything that would happen if one chose to fuse King Arthur and golf....yes, Golf. Created in 1998 by Nakaba Suzuki, the manga ran for 4 years till Studio Lay-duce announced in December 2023 that an anime adaptation was in the works.

It finds itself in the Sports genre. The story is rounded off well with references to English folklore, as mentioned, King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table specifically. The characters in the series even enrol themselves in an institution called Camelot Academy.

10) My Happy Marriage

My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Citrus)

A great addition to the Netflix anime lineup is Akumi Agitogi’s My Happy Marriage. Animated by Kinema Citrus, it is a story about Miyo Saimori, an unhappy young woman from an abusive family. She is married off to an apparently fearsome and ruthless army commander. But her new husband turns out to be far from what the rumors paint him as.

The series stands as a strong example of Kinema Citrus' potential and caliber. Character design, landscape shots, close-ups and overall animation are sharp and crisp. My Happy Marriage is a slow-burn romance filled with trials the newly-wed couple face as it pushes its breathtaking narrative.