Does Delicious in Dungeon anime have a manga? Explained

The Delicious in Dungeon anime has been announced for release on January 4, 2024. It is to be aired on Tokyo MX and various other networks. Netflix will also dub and stream the series worldwide weekly, beginning on the same day.

The story centers on protagonists Laios, Marcille, and Chilchuck. They embark on a dangerous journey into a dungeon to rescue their comrade, all while demonstrating their culinary skills throughout the escapade.

Delicious in Dungeon: Is it based on a manga?

Delicious in Dungeon is an upcoming anime based on a manga of the same name. It draws inspiration from Ryōko Kuis's work, circulating in Japan since 2014 under the Enterbrain imprint (a subsidiary of Kadokawa). It has been in circulation in the United States since 2016 by Yen Press.

The announcement of an anime adaptation came about in August 2022, with Studio Trigger taking on the production responsibility. This is the same studio that is credited with thrilling action series such as Kill La Kill and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Now, they are exploring new territory with this congenial fantasy show.

A still from Little Witch Academia (Image via Studio Trigger)

Previously, their work on Little Witch Academia is a testament to their astounding ability to create visually stunning anime. Toshio Li will be taking on the role of the director for this anime.

The voice actors for the much-anticipated Delicious in Dungeon anime adaptation have also been revealed. The main cast will be Kentarō Kumagai as Laios, Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille, and Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck. A lineup of such talented voice actors will wow audiences, bring the characters to life, and add depth to the story.

Delicious in Dungeon plot

In a fantasy world of dungeon exploration, guilds adventure to raid these dungeons in search of the mysterious Golden Kingdom, a legendary treasure of a certain island dungeon. The tale begins when six adventurers encounter a dragon in a dungeon and are compelled to retreat.

In the process, they lose the leader's sister, Falin, who the dragon eats. In despair, two members depart the group, leaving only the leader Laios, Chilchuck, and Marcille, to grieve Falin's loss. The team eventually returns to the dungeon and saves Falin before she is digested.

A still from episode 1 of the Delicious in Dungeon anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

However, with most of their supplies left in the dungeon, they must carefully plan their next move. Laios comes up with the idea of using dungeon monsters as food. Along the way, they encounter and recruit Senshi, a dwarf with experience in the same.

The series then details their journey through the dungeon, the environments, awaiting traps, the many monsters they stumble upon, and the various meals they create. The effect of said meals and the characters' reactions is a running gag throughout the story, providing viewers with a good touch of comedy.