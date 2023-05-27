Is Delicious in Dungeon manga ongoing? Status explored

The Delicious in Dungeon manga seems to have entered its final arc, and fans are incredibly excited for each chapter that is being released. At the same time, however, the fanbase seems to be slightly confused about the status of the manga, with many wondering whether it is over.

It must be noted that the Delicious in Dungeon manga is currently ongoing, although it has entered its final stage - the 14th arc in the series. The manga debuted in February 2014 in the Harta magazine.

The 14th arc is expected to provide readers with the conclusion that everyone has been waiting for. Here's the status of the manga, as well as important details surrounding the anime adaptation that was announced recently.

Delicious in Dungeon: Status of the manga and anime

Manga

with the dungeon meshi anime finally getting an announcement, here's some favorite pages from the manga of mine

As stated earlier, the manga is still ongoing but the story has entered the final arc. There are a total of 14 story arcs that account for 94 chapters of the manga. These arcs are listed below:

Introduction arc - Chapter 1

Second Floor arc - Chapters 2-7

Third Floor arc - Chapters 8-13

Fourth Floor arc Chapters 14-22

Red Dragon arc Chapters 23-29

Fifth Floor arc - Chapters 30-38

Sixth Floor arc - Chapters 39-52

First Floor Interlude arc - Chapters 53-55

Dwarf City Ruins arc - Chapters 56-62

Lunatic Magician's House arc - Chapters 63-67

Sissel arc - Chapters 68-72

New Dungeon Lord arc - Chapters 73-85

Winged Lion arc - Chapters 86-91

Falin arc - Chapters 92-94 [contd.]

The distrust is still strong but my love for dungeon meshi is stronger I hope everyone watches the anime and reads the manga dungeon meshi is fantastic

As per the trend seen in the chapter release, the series maintains a monthly release schedule. Since chapter 94 was released on May 14, 2023, the upcoming chapter of Delicious in Dungeon will be released on either June 14, 2023, or on June 15, 2023. The worldwide release timings for the chapter are as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 10 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am EDT

British Summer Time: 3 pm BST

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 om IST

Singapore Standard Time: 11 pm SGT

Philippines Standard Time: 11 pm PST

Korean Standard Time: 12 am KST

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST

Australia Time: 12:30 am AEST

Anime

Coming in January 2024.

Coming in January 2024.

youtube.com/watch?v=tJQb5B…

twitter.com/catsuka/status… Catsuka 💙 @catsuka

They previously made a commercial for this manga.

Studio Trigger is making an anime series based on "Delicious in Dungeon" (Dungeon Meshi).They previously made a commercial for this manga. New trailer of "Delicious in Dungeon" anime series by Studio Trigger (with english subs).Coming in January 2024.

On May 25, 2023, Kadokawa released a trailer for the anime adaptation of the series, which the fanbase loved. The trailer had some important information that gave the viewers a glimpse of what they can expect. As per the trailer, the anime will be released in January 2024. Fans will receive more information surrounding the release details as the year progresses.

Another important piece of information about this anime adaptation is that it will be animated by Studio Trigger. This studio is best known for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Kill La Kill.

The studio had done a stellar job in creating a unique art style that set the tone for the respective shows. Given the source material, fans are incredibly excited to see what Studio Trigger will produce in the next few months.

Catsuka 💙 @catsuka And new poster of "Delicious in Dungeon" anime series by Studio Trigger.

And new poster of "Delicious in Dungeon" anime series by Studio Trigger.

Directed by Yoshihiro Miyajima. Screenplay by Kimiko Ueno. Character-design by Naoki Takeda.

Staff and cast

Yoshihiro Miyajima will be directing Delicious in Dungeon at Studio Trigger. He is known for overseeing the script in Cyberpunk: Edgrerunners. Kimiko Ueno will be responsible for the series’ composition. She was also responsible for the script for series like Shinchan and Fusen Inu.

Seiyuu Corner @seiyuucorner "Delicious in Dungeon" TV anime cast:



Kentaro Kumagai as Laios

Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille

Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck

Hiroshi Naka as Senshi



"Delicious in Dungeon" TV anime cast:

Kentaro Kumagai as Laios

Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille

Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck

Hiroshi Naka as Senshi

Studio TRIGGER is animating and the series will premiere in January 2024

Naoki Takeda will be responsible for the character design for Delicious in Dungeon. He was also the animation director for Akame ga KILL!. The main cast for the anime series is mentioned below.

Laios - Kentaro Kumagai (Ryuichi Takeshima in Aoashi and Rajak Kertia in Noblesse)

Marcille - Sayaka Senbongi (Mariella in Black Clover and Kiruko in Heavenly Delusion)

Chilchuck - Asuna Tomari (Gobta in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime)

Senshi - Hiroshi Naka (Gennai Ishikawa in Coppelion and Vice Admiral Garp in One Piece)

Stay tuned for more Delicious in Dungeon anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

