CD Projekt confirms Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 isn’t happening

Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners became an overnight sensation with its premiere in September 2022. The 10-episode anime series by CD Projekt won the hearts of both anime and non-anime enthusiasts. Due to Edgerunners' popularity, the video game the anime is based on, Cyberpunk 2077, managed to hit a sales milestone of 20 million worldwide.

With lead protagonist David Martinez’s death, it was apparent that the anime won’t receive a sequel, but fans of the series were hopeful. In a recent interview with Famitsu, Satoru Honma, manager of Japan’s CD Projekt Red, broke the silence by revealing that the continuation of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners isn't going to happen.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, says Satoru Honma

During the interview with Famitsu, Japan’s CD Projekt Red manager, Satoru Honma, shared his sincere gratitude for the commendable success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. However, when asked about the anime’s sequel news, he said there are no plans for continuing Edgerunners.

Here’s what Satoru Honma said regarding the Edgerunners sequel:

"I personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime in the future, partly because we have received very good feedback. However, just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there’s no such thing as ‘we are actually working on Season 2 in the background."

He further added:

"Just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work."

This news broke the hearts of many Cyberpunk fans around the world. Prior to the news, fans came up with multiple theories that suggested what the second installment would be based on. While some claimed that the protagonist, David Martinez, might have survived the fight with Adam Smasher, others believed that season 2 would revolve around Lucy.

Despite being disappointed with the news, fans were thrilled with what Satoru Honma said further regarding the sequel’s expectations:

“Even if we could make more anime in the future, I don’t know if it would be Season 2 or something completely different.”

In a way, Satoru hinted that apart from season 2, the Cyberpunk franchise might receive a new storyline, which means the next series might be based on a different character with a distinctive setting.

Satoru said that he was impressed by the effect of Edgerunners on Cyberpunk 2077, as the game received a many players online in little to no time.

Also, apart from hitting the sales milestone of 20 million worldwide, Cyberpunk 2077 has become the most-played game on Steam. Here’s how Satoru expressed this achievement in his own words:

“Overseas people say that the anime has given CDPR a second chance. We are grateful to studio TRIGGER for giving us the chance to enjoy the story of V and Johnny Silverhand after watching the anime.”

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is undeniably one of the most appreciated and beloved anime series of 2022, and it's disheartening to learn that it will not receive a sequel. However, as Satoru Honma implied, CD Projekt will hopefully be back with a new storyline any time soon.

