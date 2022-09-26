Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6 guide: How to get all weapons and gear featured in the Edgerunners anime

The world and lore of Cyberpunk 2077 got bigger and richer thanks to the Netflix anime adaptation of Mike Pondsmith's acclaimed sci-fi universe. It also takes a few pages from CD Projekt RED's book - or more specifically, their 2020 action RPG Cyberpunk 2077, which is set in the same universe.

The game has seen a boost in popularity thanks to the anime and the 1.6 update, with both newcomers and older fans flocking to check it out.

Fans will also recognize the game's weapons in the attires worn by the protagonist and denzens of this futuristic cityscape. These range from firearms to cyberware. Here are all the various weapons and other gear featured in Edgerunners that can be found in the game.

Cyberpunk's anime adaptation brings over many designs seamlessly from the game

Note that there will be spoilers for both the game and the anime in this guide.

Weapons

From pistols to shotguns, you cannot do without guns in Cyberpunk's Night City

1) Lexington (Pistol)

This Power pistol can be found in a variety of rarities (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: One of the more basic weapons in the game, the Lexington can be found pretty commonly. Being a Power weapon, its bullets can ricochet off surfaces. It gets featured in one of the later episodes of the anime as protagonist David talks down on it in front of the new recruit, Julio.

How to get it: One way to purchase it is through the Mobile Camp weapons vendor. It is located in the Badlands desert area and is to the east from Rocky Ridge fast travel spot.

2) Pride (Iconic Pistol)

Pride is one of the many one-of-a-kind weapons to be found in the game (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: Iconic weapons are unique weapons with perks that cannot be found on another such weapon. Pride in particular is a Legendary (orange) rarity power pistol owned by Rogue. It (or something resembling it) makes an appearance in JK's braindances experienced by David.

How to get it: It can only be obtained in the finale after Adam Smasher kills Rogue (given she was taken along to infiltrate Arasaka).

3) Unity (Pistol)

Another common pistol that's not hallf-bad (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: Another common pistol, the Unity is also a Power pistol that can appear at rarities Epic (blue) and above. It can be seen held by Lucy, a Netrunner in the anime.

How to get it: Head to Little China, Watson for this one. In the same Megabuilding as V’s apartment, Wilson from the 2nd Amendment Store will be selling a Legendary variant.

4) Lizzie (Pistol)

Rebecca doesn't seem to happy about it (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: Lizzie is an Iconic variant of the Militech M-76e Omaha. Rebecca can be seen brandishing it at a bewildered David after he enters her apartment in Episode 4.

How to get it: It can be found atop a table in Lizzie's Bar while visiting Judy's Braindance studio.

5) Overture (Revolver)

This Legendary is a solid sidearm in Cyberpunk 2077 (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: It is another Power weapon but a revolver. It can be found in Episode 5 in Dorio's hand as he aims it past the screen for all to see.

How to get it: Purchase it from the weapons vendor in Arroyo, Santo Domingo.

5) Guts (Shotgun)

Rebecca has the "guts" to wave around a shotgun nearly as big as her (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: Guts is a Power shotgun and an Iconic variant of the Budget Arms Carnage in Cyberpunk 2077. It was added to Patch 1.6 as part of the Edgerunners Content DLC.

How to get it: Find the three monks in Corpo Plaza in City Center. It sits behind them in a bunch of bushes.

6) Satara (Shotgun)

Satara packs quite a punch, like other Tech weapons (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: The DB-2 Satara is a modified version of the DB-2 Testera, equipped with an electromagnetic barrel, allowing shots to be charged and penetrate objects and walls - which is what Tech weapons specialize in: punching through the opposition. David can be seen handing one to Julio in the anime.

How to get it: Buy it from the Lots of Guns shop near the NID: Docks fast travel terminal in Northside, Watson.

7) Crusher (Shotgun)

Don't mess with Maine (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: One of the more common shotgun types, the Crusher is a Power weapon as its name suggests. Maine can be seen overpowering a Maelstrom gang member with it.

How to get it: It can be purchased in Rancho, Colorado, at the Guns’O’Rama weapons shop.

8) Ba Xing Chong (Shotgun)

This unique gun was used by the one and only Adam Smasher (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: Ba Xing Chong is an Iconic variant of the Kang Tao L-69 Zhuo. it is used by Maine and is one of his favorite weapons. In Cyberpunk 2077 meanwhile, it was also used by Adam Smasher, Arasaka's head of security and a mean cyborg.

How to get it: It is located in a locked room on the Ebunike as a Crafting Spec in a locked chest, accessible after defeating and looting the access card from Adam Smasher during the endings.

9) Prototype: Shingen Mark V (SMG)

Another Iconic sees the spotlight (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: Prototype: Shingen Mark V is an Iconic variant of the Arasaka TKI-20 Shingen and is a submachine gun. It is a Smart weapon, meaning projectiles hone in on enemies within aim. Rebecca can be seen holding one of them during the showdown against the Maelstrom in Episode 7.

How to get it: Find it inside a metal container in Arasaka Industrial Park, located in Arroyo, Santo Domingo.

10) HJSH-18 Masamune (Assault Rifle)

Rebecca's arsenal is nothing to sneeze at in Cyberpunk Edgerunners (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: The Musamane is an Iconic Legendary and falls under the Power category. It is another weapon brandished by Rebecca alongside the Prototype: Shingen Mark V.

How to get it: Go to Wellsprings, Heywood, and buy it from the weapons shop there.

Cyberware

These are augments and tech that are installed on the body to enhance human functionality.

1) Kiroshi Optics (Optic Cyberware)

Everyone in the Cyberpunk universe has these optics (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: A commonplace cyber-implant, the Kiroshi Optics is responsible for improving the user's vision, going so far as to provide x-ray vision and smart-tracking.

How to get it: There are a variety of them in various stores and ripperdocs in Cyberpunk 2077, with the purple rarity one being purchasable from Victor in Little China, Watson.

2) Sandevistan (Operating System)

Outpace your enemies with Sandevistan (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: Sandevistan is a type of Operating System in Cyberpunk and it is also employed by David. It allows slowing down time (or from the enemies' point of view, gaining inhuman speed) to gain the upper hand.

How to get it: With many variants available, Legendary ones, like Qiant Sandevistan Mk 4, are available for sale at Fingers. The ripperdoc can be found in Japantown within the Westbrook District.

3) Syn-Lungs (Circulatory System Cyberware)

A new air of lungs doesn't sound bad (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: It increases the user's lung functionality, granting increased Stamina regeneration in the game. David can be seen getting one of these as he gets more cyberaugs in Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

How to get it: Check out the ripperdocs in Welsprings, Heywood, for a Legendary variant, which provides a big 25% boost to regen rate.

4) Gorilla Arms (Arms Cyberware)

This cyberware dramatically increases user strength (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: The Gorilla Arms are perhaps the most popular tech in Cyberpunk 2077. They allow for a pure melee, fist-fights-style gameplay and even cracking open sealed doors bare-handed. In the anime, Maine can be seen dueling with these equipped.

How to get it: It is available for sale at the RipperDocs in Welsprings, Heywood.

5) Projectile Launch System (Arms Cyberware)

Attack from range with this implant (Images via CD Projekt RED)

What it is: If the Gorilla Arms are close-range, then the Projectile Launcer is for attacking from a distance, using rocket pods.

How to get it: These can also be bought in Cyberpunk 2077 at the RipperDocs in Welsprings, Heywood.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S and PC.

