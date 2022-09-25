5 best Cyberpunk 2077 mods to try if you are returning to the game

It's no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 saw a horrific launch and disappointed players who'd been eagerly waiting for the title. Thankfully, CD PROJEKT Red has been hard at work bringing patches and content updates. Moreover, they will release an upcoming expansion to the game's story. This has turned the title from a dud into the hit everyone thought it would be.

The effect of the developers' dedication to improving the title has seen many players dive back into Cyberpunk 2077. Those that are doing so on PC may enjoy some of the best mods that make this offering from CD PROJEKT RED even more enjoyable.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Cyberpunk 2077 mods for those giving the game another try

5) Level Scaling

Expect balanced fights throughout Cyberpunk 2077 with this mod (Image via CD PROJEKT Red)

For new and returning players might be overwhelmed with the game's RPG aspects. They can go anywhere they want, for the most part, fight whoever they desire, and take on a variety of missions that have enemies of a much higher level.

This mod by RMK ensures that unfairly strong opponents aren't an issue. It makes every enemy and boss battle balanced and scaled to the player's level. It has damage-multiplier options, the ability to increase damage dealt by or to the gamer, and more.

4) Enhanced Police

The police system was overhauled, and this mod further improves it (Image via CD PROJEKT Red)

The Star system in the Grand Theft Auto series has always been the standard for law enforcement in gaming. Well, Cyberpunk 2077 didn't take its system from that franchise, and the police can be a bit wonky. They often appear on top of the player, swarming them with no mercy.

The Enhanced Police mod by mandruis7 makes in-game cops act more realistically during car chases and when arriving or appearing at a crime scene.

3) Better Minimap

The Better Minimap mod can be a vital tool for Cyberpunk 2077 players (Image via CD PROJEKT Red)

The minimap in Cyberpunk 2077 famously leaves much to be desired. Made by WillyJL, this entry provides a ton of new features for it that make the minimap a necessary feature rather than something that just simply sits in the corner.

With this mod, gamers can decide whether the minimap should have a border, change its size, make it transparent, zoom in and out of it, or even remove it for more immersion. Players will have no problem finding their objective or navigating Night City with the Better Minimap mod.

2) Metro System

The Metro System mod makes the various trains running through Night City accessible (Image via CD PROJEKT Red)

The Metro System mod created by keanuWheeze is massive. It gives Cyberpunk 2077 a physical transit system that players can use to travel across up to 19 different stations throughout Night City.

Just like a real metro system, gamers will have to wait for a train to arrive. They can then take a ride in a third or first-person point of view. This isn't fast travel but the full-fledged addition of public transportation.

1) Cyber Engine Tweaks

This image has been used to showcase the power of the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod (Image via CD PROJEKT Red)

A user named yamashi created the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod, and it is hands down the best one for Cyberpunk 2077. This is an all encompassing mod that provides a huge menu for players to fiddle with.

Though the game has received many fixes to make it run better and play better, this mod still has its uses. Players can adjust graphical settings, increase FPS, remove civilians, and vehicles from the game. Moreover, it even helps install and launch other mods made for the title.

