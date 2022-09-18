"Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best games": Gaming community discusses how much the game has improved since its terrible launch

Cyberpunk 2077 can claim the unwanted title worst release in the last decade, but the game has come a long way since then. This was proven by a large part of the video game community who discussed why they love the sci-fi-themed title now.

This will be a major shot in the arm for developers and publishers of CD Projekt Red, who have worked tirelessly since launch. It wouldn't be wrong to claim that the coveted title was nowhere close to the fans' expectations. It lacked both in terms of quality and overall optimization.

However, things have changed since then with major updates over the last two years, which have made massive improvements.

All the developmental work has allowed Cyberpunk 2077 to become another great redemption story like No Man's Sky. While there are still areas of development, CD Projekt Red has listened to feedback to find solutions to the problems. A couple of days ago, the discussion showcased just where the game shines today compared to its release state.

Video game community on Reddit discusses Cyberpunk 2077's positives and why they enjoy it

The original post was made by Reddit user u/_elijah_ace, who posted something that wouldn't be quite as common. The user stated that they have a relatively controversial take on the quality of Cyberpunk 2077. They feel it's one of the best games they have ever played.

This will be a major claim for a game that faced lawsuits after its release over customer dissatisfaction. However, it appears that the Reddit user wasn't alone, as many players had similar positive stories to share.

One user stated how they have waited for the obvious bugs to be fixed over the years and new content to be added. They then proceeded to pick up the game when it currently has an ongoing 50% discussion across all platforms.

When the next-gen update was dropped, new players were offered a 5-hour trial which helped them to test the game out. One gamer was convinced by the game's quality from the trial, and they have no major complaints about it.

Cyberpunk 2077 is turning out to be a positive investment, even for those who claim to get bored from games very quickly.

Another user commented that the game's quality and potential had gotten overshadowed by the botchy release as first impressions are very important in the gaming industry.

One person who has played the game at different times stated how things have changed for the better. While all the bugs are yet to be fixed, much of it has changed, including removing all the major game-breaking ones.

After playing over 200 games, one fan feels that Cyberpunk 2077 belongs in their top 3 list in terms of the story.

The recently released Edgerunners show on Netflix has also hyped fans about the expansion, which is set to arrive in 2023. Titled Phantom Liberty, it will only be available on current-gen consoles.

For some, the augmentations and weapons present in the game are a major outlay for their enjoyment. Elements like the Mantis Blades allow players to approach the game differently and play to their strengths in a non-linear fashion.

Things like fixing the police system and how the AI behaves in the game are some areas where CD Projekt Red is currently working to improve them in the future.

While Phantom Liberty is still a few months away, work is not over. CD Projekt Red has discussed their ambitions for making the Cyberpunk franchise big, and this makes the game important. The developers hope to turn Cyberpunk 2077 into the most memorable experience anyone has wanted since the first trailer dropped.

