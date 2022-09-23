5 games broken at launch that eventually turned out to be great

A common mistake committed in the video game industry now and then, is games being utterly broken when they are released.

Time constraints and the ability to send patches through the internet have made it such that developers often launch titles that are nowhere close to being 100% complete. That's just the norm these days.

There have been countless games that alienate their fanbases because of their inability to function from the very start. Thankfully, some titles were brought back from the brink of doom and turned out to be rather incredible.

5 broken games that were made great long after their release date

5) Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls franchise has released some of the most popular games ever, although they weren't all perfect at their launch. This is especially true for the iconic Skyrim entry.

The title was released in 2013 with several technical issues and glitches. The PlayStation 3 version seems to have suffered the most with slow movement, while crashing and corrupting saved games.

There are still some ridiculous glitches that occur, but with multiple remasters and re-releases across other generations of consoles, Bethesda Softworks ensured Skyrim lived up to its hype.

4) Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas, another Bethesda game, seemingly started a trend with how the company's launches are handled, making its appearance in 2010 with an insane amount of game-breaking bugs.

New Vegas would frequently freeze and corrupt saved files, and went as far as glitching NPC's heads to where they would just spin rapidly during a conversation. And of course, the PS3 version suffered the most, just like with Skyrim.

Numerous patches were eventually fixed into the game to make it playable. Fans were finally allowed to enjoy the last Fallout title to its fullest, but not without a long wait.

3) Diablo 3

Diablo 2 was one of the biggest games released in the year 2000. Needless to say, fans of the franchise were eager to spend countless hours in the next installment when Diablo 3 was revealed.

It arrived in 2012 and set a record then for the fastest selling PC game ever. Sadly, most of the 3.5 million players that bought it within the first 24 hours ended up wildly disappointed.

The loading screens wouldn't end, character creation was bugged, and logging into an account would crash the game. Game developer Activision took the servers down numerous times – which upset players even more – to try and fix things, which they did prior to the first expansion.

2) No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky is a great recent example of a game that was destined to fail, but ultimately thrived. The game, with its hardcore community, takes space exploration to the next level.

Things weren't always joyful, however. Hello Games made promises before it launched that simply didn't come true. Multiplayer modes were nowhere to be found, there was zero incentive to explore, and the developers remained silent for months.

With several tweaks, No Man's Sky finally became what Hello Games said it would be. There are thousands of planets to discover, vehicles to operate, bases to build, and challenges to overcome.

1) Cyberpunk 2077

The Phantom Liberty expansion is making its way to Cyberpunk 2077. This may be the game's saving grace as players are diving back in after one of the worst launches in gaming history.

Cyberpunk was meant to be a game changer, but was an absolute dud with mission objectives disappearing, objects dropping into the scene causing damage, and so many other in-game issues that made it simply unplayable.

As a result, CD PROJEKT RED didn't take things lightly and ensured the game would be fixed. Several free updates have brought new content and fixes to the title and it has attracted over twice the number of average players on Steam over the last 30 days.

