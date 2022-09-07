5 things you might have missed in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty trailer

Fans have been looking forward to a true Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, and they can now rejoice following the reveal of the DLC, Phantom Liberty. Its teaser trailer was shown during the September 6, 2022, Night City Wire stream and promised a new type of plot for the game.

Phantom Liberty will be a "spy-thriller expansion" for Cyberpunk 2077. The teaser does a wonderful job of providing details but offers no solid information. Still, there's a lot it offers that passes by in the blink of an eye.

5 moments in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty trailer that are easy to miss

5) System availability

Phantom Liberty will arrive in 2023 for current-gen consoles, PC, and Stadia (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

For those who didn't stick around till the end of the trailer, it showed that Phantom Liberty will arrive in 2023. The systems that the expansion is going to become available on were also mentioned.

The game came to current and last-generation consoles at launch. However, CD PROJEKT RED has decided that this DLC won't arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems.

The end of the trailer indicates Phantom Liberty will release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Google Stadia. Players who purchased the title for last-gen consoles will see their last major update in the form of Patch 1.6. This is the Edgerunners update, dropping just days before the anime becomes watchable on Netflix.

It seems like Cyberpunk 2077 is not being abandoned by CD PROJEKT RED, inspiring hope for future expansions.

4) Songbird

Various leaks have come out regarding speculated expansions for Cyberpunk 2077. Many of them don't align with what was seen in the Phantom Liberty trailer. However, it was a very limited showing, leaving the possibility open for the leaks to still be accurate.

One of the most discussed leaks found by dataminers involves a character named Songbird. This figure is said to be a netrunner that will take on a major role in the upcoming DLC.

Though the character hasn't been confirmed for DLC yet, fans think they may have spotted her near the end of the trailer. There's a strong chance this could just be V from Silverhand's perspective, but the dataminers are hopeful that this is their long-awaited Songbird.

That said, CD PROJEKT RED has confirmed that Phantom Liberty will take place in a previously locked and unexplored district of Night City. So it's not improbable that gamers might get to see plenty of new faces when the DLC is launched.

3) Shockwave grenade launcher

The trailer for the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion shows off a new deadly weapon (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

Combat is shown frequently throughout the middle portion of the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty teaser trailer. At one point, in what appears to be a large greenhouse location, an enemy gets absolutely blasted by a new weapon. It looks like a mix between a grenade launcher and a shotgun. V fires it at the enemy, sending them flying with a shock of electricity covering the area of impact.

There are definitely no shotguns available in Cyberpunk 2077 that resemble the weapon shown in the trailer. And it could turn out to be a popular option for players that love causing chaos and destruction from up close.

The sword and whip featured in the trailer seem to be the Katana and Monowire. That would make this weapon the only new way to take down enemies in the DLC.

2) Deceptive scenes

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.



#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023. I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty https://t.co/UveFE17CBx

There were twists and turns throughout the main story in Cyberpunk 2077. Those elements are surely going to remain in the Phantom Liberty expansion; the trailer may be a bit deceiving. In it, V seems to be swearing an oath to the New U.S.A. government. Perhaps the protagonist will work as an assassin or spy of sorts. Another possibility is that, in true Cyberpunk fashion, V is infiltrating the New U.S.A. government to take someone down from the inside.

A brief section of the teaser shows what may be several eliminated members of the Secret Service. Documents, blood, and bodies are seen strewn across a room with a presidential insignia in the center. Was V behind this damage? Is the protagonist being hired to find and stop whoever did? There are quite a few possibilities, and nothing in the trailer should be taken at face value before more is revealed.

1) The President

A look at the unknown woman who appears in the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty teaser (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

A mysterious woman with a United States flag handkerchief poking out of her pocket appears in the middle of the teaser. She stands in front of a window with a building ablaze behind her. The character's haircut, demeanor, and actions point to her potentially being the President of the New United States of America. She's handing over a small piece of paper, perhaps with information for V to use.

The voiceover in the trailer, speaking alongside V, is also that of a woman. There's a strong chance this unknown individual and the voice giving the protagonist the words to repeat are one and the same. Maybe this character is in a safe house after her Secret Service members were decimated. V could be assigned to protect her, but with Johnny's words at the end of the trailer, it seems like their government involvement will come at a price.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh