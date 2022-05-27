Cyberpunk 2077 DLC story script allegedly leaked online, hints at a new 'questgiver' called Songbird as well as new endings

Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC story script allegedly seems to have been leaked online across multiple social media platforms, gaining major traction on “Gamingleaks” subreddit forums. The leaks were provided by a dataminer who claimed to have found subtitles from the title’s upcoming DLC expansion, which is set to have its official launch sometime in February 2023.

The dataminer uploaded archives that contained text files primarily and while most of them were in English, there were a few dialogue options that were in Polish, making the entire thing a bit difficult to understand.

The archives were originally shared on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit /r/FF06B5. However, they seem to have been taken down since. The archives consisted of folders called "quest" and "open_world".

The "open_world" folder, in turn, had subfolders within it named "fixers", "mini_world_stories", "scene", "street_stories", and "world_encounters". It also consists of a text folder containing the layout of what looked like the upcoming DLC’s storyline and other related sidequests.

It seemed like it started with V infiltrating the Combat Zone, which is an area in Night City which was either not added or explored in the base game.

Cyberpunk 2077 script leaks hint at new questgiver and endings

According to the leaked script, the new questgiver for Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC is a netrunner who will be going by the name of Songbird. Songbird supposedly hacks into V’s head, temporarily replacing Johnny Silverhand, as the rebel is completely absent from the leaked script and dialogue.

While this in itself feels like an interesting expansion to the story, it seems like there is more to it, as the leaked archives even suggest that there will be new endings coming along with the DLC. Therefore, players who will have access to and complete the DLC will be able to experience the new ending that CD Projekt Red might have in store for them.

Earlier in 2022, while talking about the DLC, CDPR CEO Adam Kiciński spoke about how the team are already working on an expansion that is set to drop during early 2023. While the conversation was around a singular expansion, many dataminers feel that the RPG title might get more than one DLC.

Nonetheless, if the leaks are actually legitimate, then it’s definitely good news for Cyberpunk 2077 fans who have been looking for a significant expansion of the game for quite some time now.

