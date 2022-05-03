Cyberpunk 2077 leak showcases free DLC gigs, future expansion, and more coming to the title soon

The hype around Cyberpunk 2077 is slowly regenerating as developers, CD Projekt Red, are revealing their plans for the future. As the game continues to grow, the community is sharing and streaming it more than ever before.

With tons of Easter Eggs and exciting side quests called 'Gigs,' players can unlock new weapons and more in-game cosmetics to further add to the level of customization for their in-game character. Moreover, recent leaks and official announcements by CDPR show that a new DLC expansion and gigs might be coming to the game with an Online Multiplayer in the works.

Cyberpunk 2077 leak shows free DLC gigs and more details on future expansion

Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Director Pawel Sasko accidentally leaked an upcoming DLC and free gigs for the game this past weekend. He was seen streaming a quiz on Twitch, where his community and fan-base asks him questions about his life and the game's lore.

During an accidental screen-share moment, a few of Sasko's browser tabs were shown on the stream. The community quickly noticed that he had words like DLC4 Gigs and EP1 Milestone on his bookmarks. The player base and fans of the game were quick to dive deeper, and they found out from the leaks that new gigs with a DLC expansion are in the works and might be launched soon in the game.

Sasko's bookmarks hint at more DLC episodes (Image via YouTube)

The bookmarks on Sasko's browser tab also hint at new episodes within the DLC expansion as fans can easily notice the numbers '1' and '2' next to EP. This means that new storylines and gigs could be the first major DLC addition to the game since its launch in December 2020.

Furthermore, gigs usually last anywhere between 5-20 minutes, depending upon the choices and the approach players take to complete a particular mission. They can either choose a stealth approach, where they can take down enemies or use Neurohacks, or they can go to full combat mode and use their weapons and abilities to take down the enemies.

However, the player community of Cyberpunk 2077 still wishes to get more DLC expansions and a much awaited Online Multiplayer world that will finally serve the purpose of what the game originally stood for, a futuristic metaverse where players can live and accomplish feats based on their own approach to storylines and choices.

Although there hasn't been any official word from either Sasko or CD Project Red on this leak, the developers did confirm an upcoming expansion and further game fixes that might solve issues players face while completing gigs in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Edited by Mayank Shete