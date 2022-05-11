5 most quotable dialogues from video games

Some video game dialogues are extremely memorable. There are a plethora of quotable lines from several games out there that will make fiction writers blush. Some of the best dialogues in video games have become pop-culture references that have been engraved in the history of gaming.

Some of the best video games available to play today have some of the most quotable dialogues. Fans have used them in memes and conversations. This article will list some of the most quotable dialogues in video games today.

Five of the most quotable lines in video games

1) Margit, The Fell Omen (Elden Ring)

"Foul tarnished, in search of the Elden Ring. Emboldened by the flame of ambition. Someone must extinguish thy flame. Let it be Margit the Fell!"

- Margit's Introduction in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has been praised by many critics for its unique character design and deep story. Some of the characters designed are nuanced and take on distinct personalities. The game has been out for about 3 months now, and fans have already chosen their favorite characters from the game.

Margit, The Fell Omen is a boss that players have to defeat in order to get into Stormveil Castle. Margit is the first actual skill-check for players in the game as he is ruthless and amazingly well-designed. His attack combos are designed extremely well, and they can roll-catch any unwary player.

His iconic line was first heard in the official gameplay reveal trailer, and it has been engraved in players' minds ever since. The delivery is spot-on and the voice acting is done superbly. Margit is one of the most iconic characters in the game, and fans will surely reference his words for years to come.

2) Colonel Campbell (Metal Gear Solid 2)

“Raiden, turn the game console off right now!”

- Campbell delivers some of the more bizarre twists in gaming.

Hideo Kojima has made some of the most compelling franchises in video game history. The Metal Gear series has been a one-of-a-kind, and the team has enjoyed a lot of success under Kojima-San.

Metal Gear Solid 2 has a very complicated plot. The most memorable line from the game comes at the moment when players are finishing the game, after witnessing some of the most mind-boggling events in a game. During this moment, the game just cuts out to a telephone conversation between Raiden and Colonel Campbell.

Players were puzzled and mostly freaked out by the revelation, and with Kojima’s signature style of mystery, it made the dialogue that much more memorable.

3) Johnny Silverhand (Cyberpunk 2077)

“Wake the f*** up, Samurai! We have a city to burn.”

- Johnny Silverhand’s reveal in the trailer.

The above dialogue might not be present in the final product, but it is still iconic and quotable. Marketing for Cyberpunk might have been a little dubious, but the reveal of Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand, sparked an entire wave of craze for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 has undergone patches and fixes since its release, and the game has become more enjoyable. Fans were impressed to see Johnny Silverhand’s character be a big part of the story who is present from start to finish.

This quotable dialogue might not be found in-game, but it is responsible for a lof of the hype surrounding the game.

4) Slave Knight Gael (Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City)

“Hand it over. That thing, your dark soul. For my Lady’s painting.”

- After finding Gael at the end of time.

Available to all players who have purchased the DLC, The Ringed City is an entirely new and playable area that is fondly called a proper end to the Dark Souls saga. The Ringed City DLC has a ton of new enemies, weapons, and armor sets that will delight any Souls fan.

This quotable dialogue can be heard by players who make it through the daunting city. After triggering an event that transports the player to the end of time, the player finds Gael in a state that would not be considered human. He no longer recognizes his friend and sees the player as just another vessel. Gael says this brief yet quotable line before attacking the player.

Gael is a tragic character, and it is only fitting that the player puts an end to his suffering.

5) Big Smoke (GTA: San Andreas)

“All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!”

- Big Smoke in one of the most frustrating missions in the game.

The GTA series has been an iconic franchise in the gaming world. With its freedom of play and ambitiously designed worlds, the series has been formidable in dishing out some of the best open world games to date.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas has been praised for its style and setting. With its unique blend of characters and plot, the game was very open-ended. Players had the freedom to do whatever they please, and the game remains a classic in the video game industry.

Big Smoke's iconic yet irritating line is often repeated over and over again. In one of the most frustrating missions since the 'RC' one in Vice City, players have been berated by Big Smoke countless times, which does not feel totally warranted. Quotable yet annoying, Big Smoke's dialogue has found its way into pop-culture.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Mayank Shete