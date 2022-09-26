Why update 1.6 is the right time for you to replay Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is famous for its horrific launch. That said, there may be no better time than now to give the title a try. New players and those who played CD PROJEKT RED's offering when it first came out will be happy to learn that the 1.6 update has made the game everything it was supposed to be. Night City is at its peak with the latest patch.

The patch ties into the Edegrunners Netflix anime and adds a handful of new content. Moreover, it may just be preparing players for the inevitable expansion known as Phantom Liberty.

Players should give Cyberpunk 2077 another try after 1.6 update

A promotional image for the 1.6 update in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

Free downloadable content, such as new gigs and outfits, along with a large number of gameplay fixes, have been delivered with the 1.6 update in Cyberpunk 2077. This is what makes worth another go.

Many of the game-breaking bugs and glitches from its launch period are completely gone. Night City feels like a lively interactive world after the massive patch became a reality.

Things from update 1.6 that make Cyberpunk 2077 playable

We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms! Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning.

From tweaks in audio, graphics, and gameplay to new content to enjoy, there's a long list of reasons players should boot up the CD PROJECT RED title again:

The Wardrobe feature allows players to alter their appearance without changing any armor stats.

Three new gigs are available from Fixers.

Six new firearms and five new melee weapons have been introduced.

Cross-progression between platforms is perfect for anyone wanting to upgrade to the latest console generation or switch to PC.

New Perks have been added.

Several tweaks make quests more accessible, weapons balanced, and gameplay issues seemingly nonexistent.

Support was added for mod users and content creators alike.

These are just a handful of things updated with 1.6, and the developers have also confirmed that several unlisted fixes and improvements were added to the patch as well.

Granted, all these changes are going to make Cyberpunk 2077 a better core experience for players who haven't tried it yet; however, there is no reason others can't return to the game and enjoy it just the same. The only downside is that there is no New Game+ option, and gamers can't reset gigs or street crimes. These inclusions would have been the cherry on top of a solid update before the game's first real expansion launches.

Get ready for Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.

#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty

It's hard to believe that the 1.6 update was not made to prepare gamers for the Phantom Liberty expansion. It definitely fixed a lot of things and made things more interesting to bring back Cyberpunk 2077's playerbase before the DLC went live in 2023.

If the arrival of the upcoming expansion is indeed part of the reason CD PROJECT RED overhauled the title, then players need to get ready for Phantom Liberty and everything it has to offer. This includes a new story and more Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand.

There have also been talks about Phantom Liberty being the only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, so the developers really need to hit a home run once it is released. From its trailer, it seems like an espionage-type expansion that returning players will definitely want to try. The DLC will only be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia.

