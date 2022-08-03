Studio Trigger, creator of Edgerunners anime, wants to collaborate with Fortnite

Anime-fever has taken hold in Fortnite. Ever since Naruto joined the Metaverse, the otakus that play the game have not been able to control their excitement. Seeing this as a business opportunity, Epic Games did a second Naruto collaboration as well. As expected, fans went bonkers.

According to leaks, another major collaboration with Dragon Ball is expected to take place soon. While there seems to be some delay with getting the show on the road, it is expected to come to fruition soon.

Given the amount of V-Bucks loopers will spend, it'll keep Epic's coffers full for quite some time. However, it's not the only major anime collaboration in Chapter 3.

HYPEX @HYPEX Studio Trigger (Big Anime Studio) wants to do a collab with Fortnite. This is coming form "Hiromi Wakabayashi", one of the top directors and producers at the studio! (via @comicbookanime Studio Trigger (Big Anime Studio) wants to do a collab with Fortnite. This is coming form "Hiromi Wakabayashi", one of the top directors and producers at the studio! (via @comicbookanime) https://t.co/ATWtYmC9Ox

According to leaker HYPEX, a top anime studio is keen on collaborating with Fortnite. Given the hype surrounding anime at the moment, it'll be interesting to see what they have planned out. Here's everything that's known about this development.

Fortnite's otakus are getting the royal anime treatment

Anime has become a staple source of entertainment worldwide. It has crossed language barriers and has taken root in all cultures. While not all of them are strictly PG-13, they do tell compelling stories and tales of heroism.

Studio Trigger, a Japanese animation studio founded in 2011, has become a force to be reckoned with within the ecosystem. Their work includes Star Wars: Visions, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and even Black Dynamite, the animated series.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners



Find out what it means to be an edgerunner from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, coming to @Netflix in September 2022!

#Edgerunners @trigger_inc Welcome to Night City, where chrome exceeds the flesh 🦾Find out what it means to be an edgerunner from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, coming to @Netflix in September 2022! Welcome to Night City, where chrome exceeds the flesh 🦾Find out what it means to be an edgerunner from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, coming to @Netflix in September 2022!#Edgerunners @trigger_inc https://t.co/OWdt3AsoqH

It's clear to see that this heavyweight champion of the anime world can create art as per the client's needs. Due to this, Hiromi Wakabayashi, one of the top directors and producers at the studio, has made it known that they would be interested in collaborating with Fortnite.

Usually, when people show interest in working with Epic Games, it can be said with some certainty that things have already started to progress behind the scenes. In all probability, both companies may have already initiated talks to collaborate.

However, until data miners are able to find evidence of the same, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Here's how a few fans reacted to the news:

JustAFrog @JustAFrog123 @HYPEX @comicbookanime i have no clue what this is but i bet it is fire! @HYPEX @comicbookanime i have no clue what this is but i bet it is fire!

Judging by fan reactions, it's easy to predict that the collaboration will yield results and, most importantly, profits. If both companies are able to come to an agreement, characters from Trigger Studios will be in Fortnite sometime next year. Despite the overwhelming support, not everyone is happy about this, and it's unclear why.

Some fans oppose anime collaborations in Fortnite

A handful of loopers are of the opinion that Fortnite should stop working on collaborations with anime. It would seem that they've had enough of it and are not in favor of seeing another smug anime character in-game.

Maple Tree Gaming YT♥ @KaedeMapleLeaf @HYPEX

Fortnite is gonna ruin both of them with all the children running around screaming their heads off @comicbookanime I say noFortnite is gonna ruin both of them with all the children running around screaming their heads off @HYPEX @comicbookanime I say no Fortnite is gonna ruin both of them with all the children running around screaming their heads off

While it can be debated that these collaborations block the path for others, that argument wouldn't make sense. Given how Epic Games tries to push for as much as they can every season, they are not going to drop any other major collaborations due to anime.

Since buying cosmetics in-game is optional, there's no logical reasoning as to why anime collaborations need to be stopped. As long as the characters retain their original design, it's hard to fathom why having more skin choices is bad.

It's left to be seen what Studio Trigger and Epic have in mind. With over two dozen IPs at their disposal, it's hard to predict who will be drafted and sent to the Metaverse. For now, all loopers can do is hope that their favorite character makes the cut and ends up in the Item Shop.

