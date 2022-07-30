Dragon Ball x Fortnite Collab: Skins, back bling, Mythic weapons, and more 

The much-awaited Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will arrive after Epic Games employees return from their brief break. Players still have to wait a few days before they can finally see the collab skins, events, and weapons in all their glory. Until then, there are enough leaks for players to figure out everything that is in store for them.

Dragon Ball Z will be the second major anime collaboration in the game. Players have already seen how successful the two previous Naruto collabs have been. Epic Games will be looking forward to replicating a similar level of success with the skins of Goku and Vegeta. Besides the cosmetics, players can also expect to see a month-long event and even mythic weapons.

Epic Games' break ends on August 8. This means that players can expect everything in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab to arrive on August 9 or August 16, i.e., whenever the next major patch arrives.

Everything coming in the Dragon Ball x Fortnite collab

It seems like introducing anime characters as skins in the game is slowly becoming popular. The Naruto skins were hyped for months before they were finally released. Besides Naruto, Goku and the other Dragon Ball Z skins were also part of the leaked anime skins that were said to be coming to the game. Unfortunately, players had to wait much longer to see them.

HYPEX @HYPEX Most Epic Games employees' vacation ends on August 8th, so expect the next update to be on either August 9th or 16th. And it should be the update that has the Dragon Ball skins! (Thanks @Not0fficer for letting me know) Most Epic Games employees' vacation ends on August 8th, so expect the next update to be on either August 9th or 16th. And it should be the update that has the Dragon Ball skins! (Thanks @Not0fficer for letting me know) https://t.co/W51GKtaA4K

Thankfully, the wait for the Dragon Ball x Fortnite collab is finally over. As hype builds around the all-new anime crossover, players are eager to learn about everything that is arriving. Clearly, the most exciting part about the crossover is the cosmetics.

A total of four Dragon Ball Z skins will be introduced as soon as the update arrives in August. Goku and Vegeta are the obvious choices since they are the two most popular characters from the anime. Besides these two, leaks suggest that Bulma and Beerus will be the final two skins.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



- Goku

- Vegeta

- Beerus



(Thanks to CONFIRMED: These are 3 of the 4 upcoming Dragon Ball skins!- Goku- Vegeta- Beerus(Thanks to @MidaRado for confirming this!) CONFIRMED: These are 3 of the 4 upcoming Dragon Ball skins!- Goku- Vegeta- Beerus(Thanks to @MidaRado for confirming this!) https://t.co/UvhNMkdsYM

The Dragon Ball Z Fortnite event will last around seven weeks

Popular cosmetics aren't the only thing that's arriving in the Dragon Ball update. Epic Games will be looking to offer more value than with the Naruto crossover, which did not include any playable events or rewards. This time, the developers are also going to introduce a series of quests that will last for around seven weeks.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Fortnite x Dragon Ball will have Punch Cards along with 7 weeks challenges (7 Dragon Balls?) and one of those punch cards requires you to collect 20 "Power Levels", which might be 20 free levels. And btw all of this is encrypted, so it'll likely start within the next 2 weeks! The Fortnite x Dragon Ball will have Punch Cards along with 7 weeks challenges (7 Dragon Balls?) and one of those punch cards requires you to collect 20 "Power Levels", which might be 20 free levels. And btw all of this is encrypted, so it'll likely start within the next 2 weeks! https://t.co/YxMBSEhMTc

There are several encrypted challenges in the game files. All these files point towards punchcards planned for around seven weeks after the update arrives. There are several free rewards for these challenges, including more cosmetics.

Other exciting things coming as part of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collab

Leaks suggest that the upcoming Dragon Ball Z crossover is going to be the biggest anime-themed event in the game. Although it is not as big as the entire Marvel-themed season, the island will still have a POI dedicated to the crossover. Moreover, there will also be Mythic NPC bosses that drop Mythic weapons inspired by the anime.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Here's everything we know about the Dragon Ball collab:



- 4 Skins (Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, & 99% a female skin)

- A unique event screen in the lobby

- LOTS of quests

- Free rewards

- A "capsule" item in BR & Creative

- A special place codenamed "Preheat"

- "Attack Ball" glider Here's everything we know about the Dragon Ball collab:- 4 Skins (Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, & 99% a female skin)- A unique event screen in the lobby- LOTS of quests- Free rewards- A "capsule" item in BR & Creative- A special place codenamed "Preheat"- "Attack Ball" glider

Players will also see Dragon Ball-themed vehicles and powerups in the Battle Royale mode and Creative mode. Clearly, there is enough content in the upcoming update to make up for the slow season and keep players busy until October.

