Netflix unveils Kengan Ashura season 2 release date and trailer

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the official Twitter account for Netflix’s original anime series unveiled the highly anticipated trailer and release date for Kengan Ashura season 2. Set to premiere on the streaming platform in Fall 2023, fans are extremely excited to dive back into Ohma Tokita’s struggle to secure both his personal victory in the tournament and that of the Nogi Group's.

With the last material for the anime series having been released in October 2019, fans will have gone nearly four years without new anime material by the time season 2 officially releases. Likewise, it’s understandable why this loyal and patient fanbase is so excited for the imminent arrival of Kengan Ashura season 2, set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Likewise, the trailer, seemingly offering a sneak peek of the fights fans can expect in Kengan Ashura season 2, has only created further excitement for the upcoming release. Needless to say, September can’t come soon enough for fans of the television anime adaptation of author Yabako Sandrovich and illustrator Daromeon’s original manga series.

Kengan Ashura season 2 trailer gives overview of upcoming fights before ending with a glimpse of Tokita and Setsuna

As mentioned above, the latest trailer for Kengan Ashura season 2 gives an overview of the fights fans can expect from the upcoming season. Unfortunately, this overview is far from an in-depth one, with each fight only appearing on screen for a matter of seconds. The trailer continues in this fashion until its final moments, where it shows an image of Ohma Tokita and Kiryu Setsuna before ending.

With Tokita and Setsuna’s grudge being the driving force of the series’ plot, it makes sense to end with the pair for the season’s trailer. While the two won’t be matching up in the second round of the Kengan Tournament, fans are hoping that the two continue their winning streaks through the season in order to set up an eventual bout in the finals.

The original manga series first premiered in April 2012 on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday digital publication website, where it was serialized until concluding in August 2018. The series ran for 237 chapters, which were compiled into 27 volumes. Sandrovich and Daromeon launched a sequel, titled Kengan Omega , in January 2019.

Kengan Ashura follows the underground world of Kengan tournaments, where wealthy business owners and merchants have hired gladiators to fight each other since the Edo period. These matches were typically used to settle grudges or stage acquisitions within the business world, especially so with the contemporary existence of megacorporations.

Protagonist Tokita “Ashura” Ohma is scouted by the Nogi Group after being discovered by Yamashita Kazuo, a Japanese salaryman who works for the Nogi Group. Motivated by a desire to crush any opponent, Tokita joins the tournament. However, his past begins coming back to haunt him as the tournament progresses.

