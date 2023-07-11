One Piece Chapter 1087: Blackbeard Pirates deal Garp a devastating injury as he fights off Kuzan and others

Alleged full summary spoilers for One Piece chapter 1087 were released on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, bringing with them some exciting new information on the upcoming chapter. While nothing is official until Shueisha’s release of the issue, these spoilers do come from a historically trustworthy source, meaning fans can put some stock in these alleged events.

Likewise, if the alleged One Piece Chapter 1087 spoilers are eventually proven true, fans are in for an exciting issue to mark the end of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s medical hiatus. While fans are unfortunately not taken back to Egghead Island in the issue, Oda certainly makes up for it with a truly engaging string of events on Hachinosu Island.

One Piece Chapter 1087 also supposedly offers fans insight into Garp and Kuzan’s origins as teacher and student ahead of the former’s injury by other members of the Blackbeard Pirates. While Garp is still alive at the issue’s end, his status is certainly questionable heading into Chapter 1088.

One Piece Chapter 1087 expands on Garp and Kuzan’s relationship as SWORD struggles to escape Hachinosu

One Piece Chapter 1087 allegedly begins with a focus on Marine Base G-1. Here, Commodore Brannew is showing Lieutenant Commanders Jango and Fullbody the ruins of two huge battleships. Brannew explains that they’re "battleship bags," essentially ships used as punching bags by Vice-Admiral Monkey D. Garp and the former Admiral Aokiji.

Brannew adds that the two had a special rule to never use Haki or special abilities when punching the ships. In other words, the destruction caused to them is done by their own natural strength, with no other powers or abilities assisting. The issue then jumps to Hachinosu, where Garp is still fighting the Blackbeard Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 1087 sees Sanjuan Wolf drowning in the sea after being thrown in by Garp, with the fodder of the Blackbeard Pirates trying to save Wolf from drowning as a Devil Fruit user. Vasco Shot, meanwhile, attacks Garp with his Heavy Drinker: Furnace Flame technique, but the latter blocks the attack by using the beaten bodies of Blackbeard Pirates fodder.

Garp then tosses the bodies around the town, burning it down in the process. He calls the move Pirate Fireballs as it’s revealed that SWORD’s ship is carrying its members and the Hachinosu prisoners away from the island. Garp, Koby, and Grus are subsequently revealed to be fighting the entire island by themselves. Grus asks Garp if he’s also the future of the Marines, but Garp seems to not hear it.

One Piece Chapter 1087 then sees Kuzan get back up from Garp’s Blue Hole attack as Garp tells Koby and Grus to run while he stops the island’s forces by himself. Koby then sees a woman being attacked by a pirate and rushes over to help her. However, the woman reveals that she’s a pirate too, allowing an invisible Shiryu to appear and go stab Koby.

Just in time, Garp blocks the blade and is stabbed in the chest instead. He then grabs Shiryu and throws him to the ground, where the injured Shiryu starts laughing. Koby apologizes to Garp, but he responds that he was Shiryu’s target all along. The now-weakened Garp is surrounded by the Blackbeard Pirates, all of whom are looking to collect on Garp’s 3 billion Beri Cross Guild bounty, equal to that of an Admiral’s.

One Piece Chapter 1087 then starts a flashback to the first time Garp and Kuzan met. While the issue doesn’t say when this took place, Garp is said to look very young, to the point of it being long before Gol D. Roger’s execution. A young Kuzan is seen asking Garp if he can become his disciple, but Garp brushes him off and tells him to go train with the Marine instructors instead.

However, Kuzan refuses, instead trying to imitate Garp by punching the battleships as he did. After just a few days, Kuzan’s punches have become strong enough to be as loud as Garp’s. Following this, Garp got closer to Kuzan, even complaining to him about Dragon being a revolutionary and Luffy wanting to become a pirate.

Hilariously, One Piece Chapter 1087 sees Kuzan look at Garp and question what that has to do with him. The flashback ends, returning to the present, where Kuzan has covered his hand with ice in a technique called Ice Glove. Garp and Kuzan then punch each other in the face with Haki, creating a huge explosion that launches both of them.

Allegedly, black lightning bolts can also be seen in the clash, suggesting that at least Garp used his Conqueror’s Haki at this moment. In any case, Avalo Pizarro then uses his Devil Fruit to control the island and create two arms. As he goes to crush SWORD’s ship, the chapter ends with a bleeding Garp lying on the ground, telling Koby not to panic since justice will prevail.

