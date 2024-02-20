Golf anime Oi! Tonbo announces release date with new PV

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Oi! Tonbo anime shared a new promotional video to announce that the anime will premiere on April 6, 2024. Along with this information, the broadcast details have also been revealed.

Oi! Tonbo anime is based on the eponymous Japanese golf manga series written by Ken Kawasaki and illustrated by Yu Furusawa. Weekly Golf Digest has been serializing the manga since August 2014 and published 48 Tankobon volumes thus far.

Oi! Tonbo anime premieres on April 6, 2024

As stated earlier, the official team behind Oi! Tonbo streamed a new trailer on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, to announce the anime's release date. According to the short clip, the golf-themed anime is set to premiere on April 6, 2024, at 10 am JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks.

Aside from TV Tokyo, the anime will also premiere on the BS TV Tokyo channel on April 8, 2024. Interestingly, the latest trailer portrays the golf anime's main characters, including Tonbo Oi and Kazuyoshi Igarashi.

The former golf player discovers the talent of Tonbo and decides to train her. Aside from teasing the anime's plot, the trailer features comments from Tonbo and Kazuyoshi's voice actors, Rika Hayashi and Hiroki Tochi, respectively.

Kazuyoshi Igarashi, as seen in the trailer (Image via OLM Studios)

Rika-san has revealed her first impression of the character, Tonbo. She felt that Tonbo Oi was a powerful girl who lived a life without constraints. Hiroki-san, on the other hand, praised the beautiful landscape depicted in the first episode, and hoped that the audience would love the change in Igarashi's character.

Aside from Rika Hayashi and Hiroki Tochi, more cast members for Oi! Tonbo anime will likely be revealed at a later date.

Jin Gu Oh, renowned for his contributions as a director to the Beyblade Burst series, is directing Oi! Tonbo anime at OLM Studios, with Mitsutaka Hirota supervising the series' scripts. Akira Takeuchi is listed as the character designer, while Nobuko Toda is composing the series' music.

Tonbo and Igarashi, as seen stargazing in the trailer (Image via OLM Studios)

Other staff members include Naoto Kondo as the color key artist, SMDE in CG animation, Tomoyuki Ishiyama as the compositing director of photography, Keita Hattori as the 3D director, and Kazuhiro Arai as the art director.

It was earlier revealed that Sacre e Sole, a famous music duo, will perform the golf anime's opening theme, Habatake, which translates to Spread Your Wings in English. On the other hand, TOKYO GROOVE JYOSHI Jazz/Funk music band sings the ending theme, Let's Swing.

About the anime

Tonbo Oi and Kazuyoshi Igarashi, as seen in the anime (Image via OLM Studios)

As mentioned earlier, Oi! Tonbo anime follows the narrative written by Ken Kawasaki in his eponymous golf-themed manga. The story features Kazuyoshi Igarashi, a disqualified pro golfer, who moves to Kagoshima Prefecture's Tokara Islands to escape the limelight.

On the picturesque island, the former golf player encounters a naive young girl named Tonbo Oi, whose talent for golf intrigues him. He further discovers that the islands have a homeland golf course, where the little girl practices the game every day. Convinced about Tonbo's talent, Igarashi decides to help her.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.