Oi! Tonbo anime announces main cast, staff, release window, and more 

Oi! Tonbo anime is set to premiere in April 2024 on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels, as announced by the anime's official staff on January 16, 2024. Along with this announcement, details regarding the anime's main cast, staff, and theme song artists have also been unveiled.

Oi! Tonbo anime is based on author Ken Kawasaki and illustrator Yu Furusawa's Japanese manga series of the same name. The manga has been serialized in Weekly Golf Digest magazine since August 2014, with 48 tankobon volumes released thus far.

Oi! Tonbo anime will be released in April 2024

The official website and X (formerly Twitter) for the Oi! Tonbo anime on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, announced April 2024 as the title's premiere date with a teaser visual. In other words, the golf-themed anime will be included in the Spring 2024 anime lineup.

Broadcast information has also arrived. According to the official reports, Oi! Tonbo anime will air its episodes weekly on TV Tokyo, BS Tokyo, and other affiliated channels. However, the exact release date and timing haven't been announced as of this writing.

Tonbo playing golf in the anime (Image via OLM Studios)

Along with this, information on the anime's main cast, staff, and opening and theme songs has been revealed. It has been decided that Rika Hayashi will star as Tonbo Oi, the lead character of the anime, while Hiroki Tochi, the voice actor for Ging Freecs from Hunter x Hunter, will voice Kazuyoshi Igarashi.

Comments from the voice actors have also arrived, and they both are excited to play their respective roles. Besides the cast, the anime's official staff has also revealed the artists for the opening and ending theme songs.

Renowned music duo Sacre e Sole will sing the golf anime's opening theme, Habatake, which translates to Spread Your Wings in English. On the other hand, Tokyo Groove Jyoshi music band will perform the ending theme song, Let's Swing.

Kazuyoshi, as seen in the anime (Image via OLM Studios)

Jin Gu Oh is at the helm of affairs at OLM Studios, with Mitsuoka Hirota supervising the scripts. Akira Takeuchi is listed as the character designer, while Naoto Kondo is the color artist.

The talented music composer, Nobuko Toda, will compose the music for the series under Masafumi Mima's sound direction. On the other hand, Keita Hattori will direct the 3D animation, while SMDE will be in charge of the CG animation.

About the anime

Produced by OLM, the Oi! Tonbo anime will see the events from the manga unfold. The narrative features Kazuyoshi Igarashi, who moves to Kagoshima Prefecture's Tokara Islands after being disqualified as a pro golfer.

While exploring the wilderness, he meets Tonbo, a naive girl with an amazing talent for golf. Kazuyoshi discovers that the Takora Islands have a homemade golf course, where this young girl plays every day.

She demonstrates her talent which intrigues the former golf pro. As such, the golf-themed anime will capture a heartwarming story embedded with a touch of sadness. It will also explore Tonbo's rise as a proficient golf player.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.