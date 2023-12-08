Netflix announces Rising Impact anime adaptation with a teaser and key visual

On Friday, December 8, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of Netflix announced the production of Rising Impact anime with a teaser trailer and key visual. The anime will be released in two seasons, with season 1 releasing in June 2024 and season 2 in August 2024.

Notably, the Rising Impact anime is based on Nakaba Suzuki's Japanese manga series of the same name. The Seven Deadly Sins author published the series in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1998 to 2002.

Later, the manga's chapters were collected into 17 Tankobon volumes. The story follows Gawain Nanami and his newfound interest in golf. It's a sports-themed narrative that brings out dramatic elements in a captivating manner.

Rising Impact anime will premiere in 2024 with two seasons

According to Netflix's official announcement, the Rising Impact anime will be released in two parts. Season 1 will premiere in June 2024, followed by season 2 in August 2024. Regrettably, the official team behind the anime hasn't mentioned a narrower release date.

Netflix unveiled a teaser trailer and key visual to announce this news. The video clip introduces the main characters, including Gawain Nanaumi, Lancelot Norman, Kiria Nishino, Yumiko Koizumi, Liebel, and others, along with their character voices.

Expand Tweet

At the same time, the short clip dropped information on Rising Impact anime's cast and staff. Besides the teaser, Netflix also shared a captivating key visual featuring Gawain Nanaumi. The illustration shows him taking a full swing at the golf ball. The vibrant background with a clear blue sky adds further beauty to the visual.

Along with the announcements, the official team shared a colored paper with Gawain's illustration and the author's comments. Nakaba Suzuki mentions that he never imagined his debut work would get recognition in the form of an anime adaptation.

Cast, staff, and plot for Rising Impact anime

A still from the anime (Image via Netflix/Lay-Duce)

According to Netflix, Hitoshi Nanba is directing the golf-themed anime at Lay-Duce Studios, while Michihiro Tsuchiya is handling the scripts. Kiyotaka Oshimaya designs the characters, while Masaru Yokoyama is in charge of the music. On the other hand, the anime's theme songs are yet to be announced.

Notably, the Rising Impact anime will see a star-studded cast, with Misaki Kuno set to lend her voice to Gawain Nanaumi and Yumiri Hanamori as Lancelot Norman. Yo Taichi stars as Kiria Nishimo, while Atsumi Tanezaki performs Kurumi Nishino. The names of other cast members are here as follows:

Kaede Hondo as Yumiko Koizumi

Yuto Uemura as Liebel Ringvald

Yumi Uchiyama as Platalissa Bonaire

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Riser Hopkins

Eiji Takamoto as Wanglian Li

Katsuyuki Konishi as Kai Todoin

Gawain, as seen in the anime (Image via Netflix/Lay-Duce)

The story follows Gawain Nanaumi, a third-year elementary school student, who loves to play baseball with his friends. However, everything changes when he meets a professional female golfer, Kiria Nishino. The young boy discovers a sport that allows him to hit a ball further than he can imagine.

Noticing Gawain's talent in golf, Kiria helps him enroll at the Camelot Academy, a prestigious abode for skilled and aspiring golfers. At the academy, Gawain meets many like-minded individuals and decides to become the best professional golfer in the world.

Keep up with anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.