Let This Grieving Soul Retire! fantasy anime announced for 2024 with teaser PV and visual

Tsukikage and Chyko's Let This Grieving Soul Retire! fantasy light novel series is inspiring a TV anime adaptation, as announced by Micro Magazine on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Along with this announcement, a teaser PV, visual, and details regarding cast and staff have been revealed for the anime.

Undoubtedly, the anime adaptation of Let This Grieving Soul Retire! light novel series has fans intrigued. The series was originally serialized on the Shosetsuka ni Naro site before it was acquired by Micro Magazine.

Later, Sol Press bought the license but due to the company becoming defunct, J-Novel Club acquired the rights to publish the light novel. Now, it has been announced that Zero-G Studios will work on the anime adaptation.

Let This Grieving Soul Retire! anime will premiere in 2024

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, Micro Magazine announced that Tsukikage (author) and Chyko's (illustrator) fantasy light novel series, Let This Grieving Soul Retire! will receive an anime adaptation in 2024.

An official website for the anime was also opened which has been shared by the light novel's X (formerly Twitter) handle, @firststep_GC. While a narrower release date is yet to be disclosed, fans can expect it to be revealed sooner rather than later.

Interestingly, a teaser promotional video and key visual for the Let This Grieving Soul Retire! anime has been unveiled. The 50-second-long PV contains the character visuals from the light novel and reveals the two main cast members' names.

The key visual for the anime (Image via Zero-G Studios/@firststep_GC)

Kensho Ono, renowned as the voice behind Ryonosuke Akutagawa from Bungo Stray Dogs, will star in the anime as Krai Andrey, while Miyu Kubota will lend her skills to voice Tino Shade.

According to the short clip, the anime will explore an "epic tale of Krai Andrey, filled with glory and agony." The video also contains the key visual for the anime, featuring Krai Andrey and Tino Shade, the two main characters.

Apart from the key visual and the PV, the light novel's illustrator, Chyko, and the novel's manga adaptation artist, Rai Hebino, have shared commemorative illustrations for the anime's announcement.

Information regarding the anime's staff has also arrived. Masahiro Takata is at the helm of affairs at Zero-G Studios, while Hideki Shirane is supervising the series' scripts. Masahiro-san is also listed as the sound director.

Yusuke Isouchi is in charge of the character designs, while Ryohei Sataka is composing the series' music. Avex Pictures is also working on this fantasy anime's music production.

Based on the eponymous light novel, Let This Grieving Soul Retire! anime will focus on the protagonist, Krai Andrey, who wants to retire from being a hunter because he realizes that he isn't cut out for the role.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.