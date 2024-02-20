Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 8 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 8 is scheduled to be released on February 25, 2024, in most regions. Fans in most regions will be able to access the broadcast of the episode on February 26, 2024, on Tokyo TV and other local television networks.

We finally saw the General perform his duties as someone who heads an evil organization. The episode had plenty of entertaining moments which also included a small fight scene involving the General as well as the Red Ranger. As usual, the General’s good side was highlighted once again in the previous episode.

Let’s take a look at the release date and time for Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 8 as well as other relevant streaming details.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 8 release date and time

The protagonist as seen in the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

As stated earlier, Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 8 is scheduled to be released on February 25, 2024, at 12:05 pm EST. Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on February 26, 2024, at 1:35 am JST.

Furthermore, viewers need to note that the English-subtitled version of the episode will be released after a 30-minute delay. The release times for Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 8 as well as the respective timezones have been listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9:05 am Sunday February 25, 2024 Central Standard Time 11:05 am Sunday February 25, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 12:05 pm Sunday February 25, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 5:05 pm Sunday February 25, 2024 Central European Time 6:05 pm Sunday February 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:35 pm Sunday February 25, 2024 Philippine Time 1:05 am Sunday February 26, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2:35 am Monday February 26, 2024

Where to watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 8?

Expand Tweet

Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, BS Nippon TV, and AT-X. However, the broadcast dates and times are different for each of the television networks. Tokyo TV will stream the episode on February 25 at 1:35 am JST, Osaka TV will broadcast on February 26, 2024, at 2 am JST, AT-X will broadcast on February 27, 2024, at 10 pm JST, and BS Nippon TV will stream the episode on March 3, 2024.

International audiences can watch the latest episodes on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Aside from these platforms, Amazon Prime Video will also stream Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 8. However, Amazon Prime Video will release the episode after a 1-week delay, that is on March 3, 2024.

The aforementioned platforms will not stream the episode for free. Fans will have to avail of their paid services to access the show along with the rest of their catalog.

Recap of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 7 in brief

Expand Tweet

The episode started with the General fighting the Red Ranger. Just when the General was about to beat his opponent, they found themselves fighting in a park. A kid happened to be an unexpected spectator and had trouble finding his mother. The fight was discontinued soon and the kid was escorted to the lost and found section.

The main character also spent quite some time selecting panda plushies in the souvenir store. He also discovered a theme park in Asakusa and explored various rollercoasters. The highlight of his day was a panda-shaped car. The episode concluded with the main character spending time in a local zoo where one of the pandas reminded him of his co-worker, Trigger.

What to expect in Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 8

Since this episode focused completely on the main character, fans can expect to see other characters like Trigger and the Pink Ranger interact with him in the upcoming episode. This show attempts to give each character ample screen time, which is why other supporting characters might appear in the upcoming episode. It will be interesting to see the likes of Blue Ranger interact with the main character during the course of the series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.