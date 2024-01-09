Mr. Villain’s Day Off complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Mr. Villain’s Day Off, released on Sunday, January 7, 2024, has certainly caught the attention of a sizable chunk of the anime and manga community, giving fans a fresh take on the average evil mastermind. Instead of showing the villain’s nefarious side, the creator attempted to depict what a typical villain would do on their day off.

The reception has been positive for the most part. With a score of 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb, fans are eager to see how the series will progress from here on. This would be the perfect time to take a look at the release schedule for Mr. Villain’s Day Off and other relevant details of the same.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off release schedule and episode count

The main character as seen in the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

As per the announcement on X by the official source, Mr. Villain’s Day Off will have a total of 12 episodes in season 1. The anime series has a weekly release schedule, and at the time of writing, episode 1 has already aired. The release schedule for the anime series is as mentioned below:

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 Even We Need Some Healing Too January 7, 2024 Episode 2 TBA January 14, 2024 Episode 3 TBA January 21, 2024 Episode 4 TBA January 28, 2024 Episode 5 TBA February 4, 2024 Episode 6 TBA February 11, 2024 Episode 7 TBA February 18, 2024 Episode 8 TBA February 25, 2024 Episode 9 TBA March 3, 2024 Episode 10 TBA March 3, 2024 Episode 11 TBA March 10, 2024 Episode 12 TBA March 17, 2024

It is important to note that the release dates mentioned above are based on the Mr. Villain’s Day Off anime’s weekly release schedule. Unforeseen circumstances could delay an episode’s release, which could in turn alter the entire schedule as well.

Where to watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, BS Nippon TV, and AT-X. The global audience can watch the latest episodes on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. These platforms will stream the English-subtitled version of the episode.

There will be a 30-minute delay after the broadcast, following which the English-subtitled episodes will be released. It is also important to note that the episodes will not be available for free, and fans will have to avail of the platforms’ paid services to access the episodes.

Cast and staff of the anime series

Key visual of the anime series featuring the main character (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

The main cast of the anime includes a host of talented voice actors who have worked on other notable anime series.

Warumono-san (General) - Shintarō Asanuma

Shinonome Pink - Ai Kakuma

Reimei Green (Mugi) - Hibiku Yamamura

Reimei Green (Sora) - Hibiku Yamamura

Akatsuki Red - Hiiro Ishibashi

Rooney - Sōma Saitō

Sōten Blue - Takuya Eguchi

Trigger - Yūichi Nakamura

Yoiyami Black - Yuichiro Umehara

The anime adaptation’s staff members are as follows:

Director - Yoshinori Odaka

Series Composition - Midori Gotou

Music - Nobuaki Nobusawa

Original creator - Yuu Morikawa

Character Design - Tomomi Shimazaki

Art Director -Hiroki Matsumoto and Hisae Arimoto

Sound Director - Hiroshi Yamamoto

Director of Photography - Shinichirō Nagano (Light Foot)

Color design - Kayoko Ōno

Editing - Satoko Fujimoto (Okayasu Promotion)

The animation studios responsible for the production of Mr. Villain’s Day Off are Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP. They have worked on a wide range of anime series individually. Shin-Ei Animation has worked on a series of Doraemon and Shin-chan movies, while SynergySP has worked on series like Beast Saga.

Plot

Being the general of a nefarious organization, the protagonist's job is to wipe out all of humanity and destroy the planet. While this is quite important to him, he values his time on his days off a lot more.

The story revolves around the life of the aforementioned general and some of the activities that he partakes in during the days he doesn’t work. Some of his favorite things to do involve watching pandas in the zoo and buying grocery items from the local convenience store.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.