Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, February 18, 2024, at 12:05 pm in most regions. Fans in Japan can access the broadcast of the latest episode on Tokyo TV and other popular local television networks.

The previous episode was a breath of fresh air as it shifted focus away from Pandas and introduced a new character as well. The name of the high-ranking individual in the evil organization planning on taking over the world was Trigger.

It will be interesting to see Trigger’s relationship dynamics with other members of the aforementioned organization. This article will take a look at the release date and time of Mr. Villain's Day Off episode 7 while also looking at other relevant details about the episode's stream.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 7 release date and time

The General, as seen in the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and Synergy SP)

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 7 is slated to be released on Saturday, February 18, 2024, at 12:05 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on Sunday, February 19, 2024, at 1:35 am JST.

Viewers also need to note that the English-subtitled version of the upcoming episode will be released after a 30-minute delay. The release times for Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 7 as well as its subsequent time zones have been listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9:05 am Sunday February 18, 2024 Central Standard Time 11:05 am Sunday February 18, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 12:05 pm Sunday February 18, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 5:05 pm Sunday February 18, 2024 Central European Time 6:05 pm Sunday February 18, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:35 pm Sunday February 18, 2024 Philippine Time 1:05 am Sunday February 19, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2:35 am Monday February 19, 2024

Where to watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 7?

Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo TV on February 18, 2024. The episode will also be broadcast on three other channels AT-X, BS Nippon TV, and Osaka TV. However, the release dates for the episode will vary based on the television networks.

Osaka TV will broadcast the episode on February 20, 2024, at 2 am JST, AT-X will broadcast the episode on February 21, 2024, at 10 pm JST, and BS Nippon TV will broadcast the episode on February 25, 2024, at 11 pm JST.

Fans can stream Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 7 on Crunchyroll and Hulu, and the episode will also be available on Amazon Prime Video. However, the streaming platform will receive the episode after a one-week delay, making Crunchyroll and Hulu the ideal streaming choices.

A recap of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 6

The episode shifted its focus from the pandas and introduced a new character to the fans. The episode started with the General soaking the sun in a park while overhearing a conversation that took place between two children. He realized that the pair would be separated since one of them would be shifting to a different place. Later that day, he was offered to write his wish down on a piece of paper and hang it on a bamboo plant. He hoped that the two would meet again and that his wish had come true.

Episode 6 then focused on Trigger, a high-ranking individual in the General’s organization. He didn’t like his superior and he was enraged when he saw a softer side to him, which he saw when he saw the General eating Panda Crepes. The episode ended with the General finding it hard to fall asleep but also highlighted one of his dreams which showed his love for Pandas.

What to expect in Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 7

The upcoming episode will most likely focus on the General’s affinity for Pandas. The episode could also focus on the relationship dynamics between the General and Trigger. They could end up meeting at the local zoo where the General often spends his time looking at Pandas. However, it seems harder to process the fact that the General aims to take over the planet, given how truly compassionate he is towards others.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.